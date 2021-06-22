Khloé & Tristan Reportedly Split Up Again, But Is It For Good?

Say it ain’t so: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly called it quits... again. Multiple sources tell Entertainment Tonight the on-again, off-again couple have broken up once and for all. Sure, they’ve rekindled their relationship multiple times through the years, but it seems Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have split for good.

"Khloe and Tristan broke up recently,” an insider shared. “Tristan was at a birthday party in Bel Air on Friday night and was acting very single throughout the evening. The Kardashians were invited to the party but did not attend.”

Kardashian and Thompson share one child, True Thompson, and will continue to work together to raise her. “Tristan and Khloe will continue to co-parent True together in a healthy, loving way,” the source said.

It appears the couple have kept the split under wraps for quite some time. According to a second source, the couple "ended their relationship a few weeks ago." The nature of their relationship begs the question: Will they get back together? But it sounds like this time around they’re really working to move on. "Khloe gave Tristan several chances and after new allegations decided it was time to break things off," the source explained.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Breakups are never easy, but, thankfully, Kardashian is focused on maintaining a healthy relationship with Thompson for the sake of their daughter. "The two are on good terms and at the end of the day, Khloe just wants True to have a good relationship with her father,” the insider said.

Kardashian and Thompson have come a long way from their February 2019 cheating scandal where the NBA star came under fire for kissing the Kardashians’ former family friend, Jordyn Woods. While it seemed the couple would never recover, they proved time really does heal all when they rekindled their romance in August 2020. It may not have worked out in the long run, but with baby True in the picture, they’ll always be an important part of each other’s lives.