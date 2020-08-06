Having some trouble Keeping Up? Let me fill you in on the latest: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly back together and — get this — are apparently even considering having a second child together. “Khloé would love to give daughter True a sibling because she is at the perfect age,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Aug. 5, later adding that Tristan “is trying to get traded to an L.A./California team" presumably to be closer to his family. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Khloé and Tristan for comment on these claims but did not hear back in time for publication.)

As for why Khloé reportedly decided to take Tristan back, quarantine apparently played a big role in the decision. “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship,” the same source reportedly told Us Weekly. “But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

Apparently Khloé is choosing to hope for the best. “Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine,” the source reportedly told Us Weekly.

Here's to hoping she's right!

Khloé and Tristan were first linked in September 2016. By December 2017, Khloé had confirmed she was pregnant with Tristan's child. Shortly after her announcement, multiple rumors surfaced about Tristan being unfaithful to Khloé while she was pregnant. She initially chose to stay by Tristan's side despite the rumors, but the relationship ultimately ended after February 2019 allegations that he had cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Despite their split, the two have managed to maintain a respectful relationship for the sake of their True. In July 2019, Khloé clapped back at a fan who posted side-by-side shots of True and Tristan alongside the caption, "I know Khloe hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him."

"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" Khloé wrote in the comments section, per E! News. "People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She's beautiful!!"

Tristan also straight-up gushes about Khloé regularly all over social media. Most recently, for her birthday on June 27, he wrote:

I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian ❤️🥳

The caption was paired with this majorly adorable picture:

Whatever comes next for this family, it's clear support is baked into this trio's DNA.