Y’all, what is going on? Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to be parents again, and it’s throwing me for a major loop. After five years of a seriously turbulent relationship, fans thought romance between the Good American founder and Chicago Bulls player had fizzled out for good — I mean, sources literally did say she was “done with him for good romantically” on July 5. And now they’re... having a baby together? TBH, I’m not sure exactly what to think. Like, are Khloé and Tristan back together now? Deep breaths, everybody. Here are all the deets.

To clear things up, just because things are moving forward on the family front doesn’t mean that Kardashian is holding a torch for Thompson anymore. On July 5, a source told Us Weekly, Kardashian has “moved on and is happy in her new relationship,” which is reportedly with a private equity investor, BTW. True is getting a new sibling, but Kardashian and Thompson reportedly have no plans to rekindle their romance at the moment. A source told Us Weekly on July 13 that “Khloé and Tristan are not back together” and “have not spoken since December outside of coparenting matters.”

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

OK, timeline time: Kardashian and Thompson’s baby was actually conceived in November 2021, AKA a full month before all the drama surrounding Thompson’s cheating and paternity scandal surfaced. The timing might be tricky, but the reality star is definitely looking forward to welcoming a new baby and this next chapter.

A rep for Kardashian added, “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” And it sounds like her family is going to have a new addition sooner rather than later. On July 13, sources claimed to TMZ that Kardashian and Thompson’s baby will be born via surrogate and within days. In fact, one insider claimed it’s even possible that the baby has already been born in the last day or two. Yeah, my jaw dropped and stayed there for a bit, too.‌

Wishing Kardashian and Thompson’s family all the best! Peaceful coparenting for the win.