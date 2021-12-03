It looks like there’s about to be some trouble in co-parenting paradise for Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian. A new paternity suit alleges that Thompson fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols, his personal trainer, in March 2021... while he was still dating Kardashian. So is Thompson having another baby? The reported details are complicated, so let’s dive in.

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Nichols is suing Thompson for child support. Although the baby has not been born yet (the due date is Dec. 3), she’s also hoping for Thompson’s assistance with pregnancy-related medical expenses, according to TMZ.

Per the court records, the baby was conceived while Thompson was celebrating his 30th birthday in Houston, Nichols’ hometown. But Nichols alleged that their affair was going on for much longer than that, claiming that it started “five months” before Thompson’s birthday celebration and involved several trips from Houston to Los Angeles to see him, even after she was pregnant.

Reportedly, this is where Thompson takes issue. According to the Daily Mail, Thompson claimed that he and Nichols had a brief one-night-stand, not a drawn-out affair. “When we got to my hotel room, we immediately had sexual intercourse. Petitioner [Nichols] initiated our sexual contact and never objected to our having sexual intercourse,” his account read. “She was very awake and conscious and did not exhibit any signs that she was other than a willing participant in our sexual activities.”

Per the documents, Thompson continued, “We did not drink at my hotel room and Petitioner was not drunk. After we had sexual intercourse, Petitioner specifically asked me if she could spend the night because it was my 'special birthday' as she called it.” They had sex again the next morning, Thompson reportedly added.

According to Page Six, Thompson (or his lawyers) attempted to keep this story under wraps. In November, he filed and was granted a confidentiality order, but his request to seal the records was denied, hence why we know about it now.

In June 2021, approximately three months after his birthday, Entertainment Tonight and People reported that Thompson and Kardashian had split, with one source claiming to ET that the separation had happened “a few weeks ago.” It’s unclear if this specific instance of infidelity led to their breakup, but around the same time (April 2021), Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed that she and Thompson had hooked up while he was in a relationship with Kardashian. (Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment on the paternity suit and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Regardless of the outcome of this paternity suit, I’m just hoping that Nichols’ baby is welcomed with open arms.