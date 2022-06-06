If you count yourself a high-end skin-care lover, you’ve likely lusted after Augustinus Bader. Synonymous with luxury, the brand has earned countless awards from every publication that matters (it’s graced the pages of Vogue, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, as just a few examples, and earned the number-one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s “The Greatest Skincare of All Time” competition). You’re likely to spot at least one of the brand’s signature copper-and-cobalt glass bottles on the shelves of the fanciest influencers in your feed, not to mention some of the world’s most major celebrities, like Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio (seriously)... the list honestly never ends.

Yes, there’s an air of unattainability around AB. And I’m not gonna sugarcoat it: The prices aren’t feasible for everyone. But those prices are reflective of the labor, resources, quality of ingredients, and research that goes into manufacturing Augustinus Bader products; and if you peruse the clinical trials — as any good skin-care nerd is wont to do — the shocking results pretty much speak for themselves. As just one example, a full 100% of users saw a visible reduction in their skin’s redness and irritation, and 100% felt that their skin was more hydrated and soothed.

So if you do have the means and the desire, these groundbreaking (and yes, ridiculously luxurious) products are worth the investment. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

What Makes Augustinus Bader Worth The Splurge?

Founder Dr. Augustinus Bader has worked as a biomedical scientist and physician for over 30 years, so the eponymous brand’s motto, “Where Science Meets Skincare,” is about as legit as it gets. In particular, Dr. Bader harnessed his experience as a field leader in stem cell biology and regenerative medicine to develop TFC8®, a patented complex containing amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and naturally occurring molecules that encourages the skin to hydrate, protect, and renew itself at a cellular level — resulting in noticeably softer, glowier, and more even skin. The complex appears in all the brand’s core products, which are hand-made in Dr. Bader’s personal laboratory and undergo rigorous clinical trials before hitting the market.

Before & After Pictures

Augustinus Bader skin care can give you visible results in just two weeks. INFO 1/3 PREV NEXT

Shop Augustinus Bader’s Award-Winning Skin Care Line

Let’s move onto the shopping, shall we? Here are a few of the most exciting products Augustinus Bader has to offer.

The Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader’s most popular product, The Rich Cream is one of the most luxurious and effective moisturizers you can treat yourself to. In addition to TFC8®, the formula is powered by evening primrose oil, argan oil, and avocado oil for a healthy dose of omega fatty acids, while hyaluronic acid improves the skin’s moisture retention. The ultra-decadent cream is ideal for dry skin, but despite its decadent texture, it never feels greasy or heavy. In clinical trials, the majority of participants reported an improvement in their skin’s firmness, elasticity, and evenness, and their skin’s overall hydration increased by 145% after only four weeks of use.

If your skin is on the oilier side, you might prefer The Cream — it offers similar benefits as The Rich Cream, but it contains lighter-weight ingredients (like aloe vera and vitamin C) for a more refreshing feel.

The Essence

A hybrid between a chemical exfoliant, toner, and serum, The Essence is the kind of multi-tasking product that virtually every skin type can benefit from. In here, salicylic acid clears your pores of impurities, while gentler PHAs polish the surface of your skin for an instant radiance boost and the appearance of tighter pores. Hyaluronic acid and white peony extract hydrate and soothe. Swipe this on after you cleanse your skin and before smoothing on your serum (or go straight to your moisturizer); its toning properties help your skin better absorb any products you layer over top.

The Eye Cream

Another hero AB product, The Eye Cream is specially formulated for the delicate eye area, and includes targeted ingredients — like centella asiatica extract, vitamin C, niacinamide, and jojoba oil — that work to brighten, rejuvenate, and firm the skin. Clinical trial results showed that this supercharged eye cream improved firmness around the eye area by 165%, and boosted hydration by a whopping 204%.

Beyond these products, Augustinus Bader’s skin-care line comprises everything you need for a comprehensive yet thoughtfully curated skin-care regimen, including products for your body, lips, and hands in addition to your face. If you really want to pamper yourself, slather yourself in The Body Oil after a long bath; parched skin will drink up the blend of argan oil, olive fruit oil, and refreshing squalane. Or, prep your hands and nails with the decadent, fast-absorbing Hand Treatment for an at-home manicure that’ll rival a salon treatment.

And if you’re devoted to your AB regime, you’ll be rewarded for your loyalty: You can choose to auto-replenish any product you wish in select sizes and save 20% at checkout, as well as garner loyalty points that you can use toward future purchases. You can adjust the frequency of your deliveries, or pause or cancel your subscription at any time you want.