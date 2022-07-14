It’s official: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a baby via surrogacy. A representative for Kardashian confirmed the rumors to Elite Daily on July 14. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” a representative for Kardashian said in a statement. So what’s the sex of True’s soon-to-be sibling? Kardashian and Thompson are reportedly having a baby boy.

Though neither Kardashian nor Thompson have confirmed the baby’s sex, multiple Page Six sources have said that they’re expecting a baby brother for True. And based on what Kardashian has said about wanting a baby boy in the past, it seems like everything worked out kind of perfectly for her.

“I wanted a boy so badly because Mason and I are so close. I love our bond,” she tweeted about her pregnancy hopes back in July 2018. “I felt confident in having a boy but God blessed me with my precious True and now I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy.”

But just because Kardashian is excited to be having another baby doesn’t mean she’s ready to reignite anything romantic with Thompson. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” a source told Us Weekly in July.

Her hesitancy makes sense. A month after their baby was conceived via surrogacy, Thompson had a child with Maralee Nichols, leading to a very public paternity scandal. Kardashian reflected on the situation — sans any mention of the surrogacy — in a June episode of The Kardashians. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f*cking heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people,” she said, per Us Weekly.

“I am replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip [and] every date. All of that was a lie. How were you able to not saying something?” Kardashian continued.

Here’s hoping they are able to navigate this tricky coparenting relationship.