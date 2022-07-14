Khloé & Tristan Are Having Baby No. 2 Via Surrogacy

After watching the ups-and-downs on Season 1 of The Kardashians, it was unclear what to make of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship; however, on July 14, a representative for Khloé confirmed to Elite Daily that she and Tristan are expanding their family. They’re already parents to 4-year-old, True Thompson.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the representative said in a statement to Elite Daily. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

On July 13, TMZ first reported that multiple sources said Khloé and Tristan are expecting a baby any day now via surrogate. One unnamed source even reportedly told TMZ the baby has already been born.

Reports of a second child for the couple come on the heels of major drama in the recently wrapped season of The Kardashians. On the show, the exes discussed growing their family, but that was before it was publicized that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman while dating Khloé. In January, Tristan confirmed his paternity and apologized to Khloé for “heartache and humiliation.”

A representative for Khloé also told Elite Daily the second child was conceived before she and the public knew of Tristan’s paternity.

The Kardashians star and Tristan reportedly split in 2021. In July, a source close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly that Khloé was “done” with the NBA star and “happy” in a budding new relationship. The same report also claimed that Tristan has “jealousy” toward her rumored new relationship.

A representative for Khloé also reportedly told People the exes aren’t back together. "Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” they reportedly said.

Though the family might be starring in a new show, their old series title feels apt again. It really is hard to keep up with the Kardashians.