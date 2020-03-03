True Thompson's parents Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson haven't had the easiest relationship. In February 2019, Kardashian and Thompson broke up after he violated her trust when he got caught in a cheating scandal involving her little sister's then-best friend Jordyn Woods. While Kardashian and Thompson don't see eye-to-eye on everything, one thing is certain, and that's their shared desire to co-parent their daughter, True, peacefully. She's had both of their hearts since they welcomed her into the world on April 12, 2018. That's why there are photos of her all over Kardashian's 'gram. Thompson, on the other hand, prefers to keep his family life to himself, and rarely posts. But sometimes, he can't resist sharing adorable photos of True, too. In case you missed any of the rare, yet touching, photos of the father-daughter duo, here are 9 cute Tristan and True Thompson moments.

Despite the former flames' rocky relationship, Kardashian said Thompson is an amazing parent when she appeared on the May 20, 2019, episode of the Divorce Sucks! podcast. "I know her dad is a great person, I know how much he loves her and cares about her so I want him to be there." And he definitely is there. Just check out these incredibly sweet moments below.

1. Bonding Time

Thompson spent quality time with newborn True and her older brother Prince on June 22, 2018. How cute is it that she's already reaching for a basketball that's bigger than her? Like father, like daughter.

2. True Love

Tristan Thompson/Snapchat

On June 26, 2018, Thompson showered his little girl with kisses on Snapchat. “Baby True! Daddy loves you!” he said in a heartwarming video.

3. Father-Daughter Dance

Nothing gets your tear ducts flowing like watching a father dance with his daughter. Kardashian captured this sweet moment between Thompson and True on July 11, 2018.

4. Thanksgiving Day

In spite of their differences and the majority of the Kar-Jenner family meeting up in California for the big food-filled holiday, Kardashian and Thompson spent True's first Thanksgiving together in Cleveland, Ohio on Nov. 22, 2018, further highlighting their commitment to co-parenting True peacefully.

5. A Truely Lovely Birthday Tribute

In honor of True's first birthday, Thompson shared a carousel post full of touching moments. "My baby girl is one today," he wrote on April 12, 2019. "Man time goes by soo fast, but I’m loving every minute of it. Can’t wait for us to sit home all day and watch Lion King and Paw Patrol lol."

6. A Birthday To Remember

Thompson shared another cute birthday tribute to True featuring a video of them enjoying her rainbow-themed birthday bash on April 14, 2019. "My princess. I love you soo much," he wrote.

7. Twinning

Thompson often refers to True as his twin. Their striking resemblance is truly apparent in a cute July 12, 2019, Instagram post of the pair sitting on the floor.

8. A Delightful Day Out

Photos and videos of True and her dad come few and far between, but on Sept. 28, 2019, Thompson couldn't help but share a heartwarming video montage of their daddy-daughter date at Universal Studios Hollywood.

"This made my heart smile," he captioned the video. "I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn't resist. One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!"

9. Dancing Duo

True and Thompson seem to enjoy their time indoors, too. In a Feb. 21 video, True ran circles around her dad before they both began dancing to Justin Timberlake's Trolls song "Can't Stop The Feeling."

As True grows older, fans can probably expect more beautiful moments between this father-daughter duo.