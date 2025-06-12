This Pride Month has been quite an interesting one for JoJo Siwa. Shortly after updating her LGBTQ+ identity and breaking up with her former partner, Siwa kicked off June by confirming she’s now in a relationship with her Celebrity Big Brother housemate Chris Hughes. A few days after this revelation, Miley Cyrus poked fun at Siwa’s evolving sexuality... but Siwa was not laughing along.

During a Dreamland Pride party in New York on June 8, Cyrus made a cheeky joke in a pre-recorded video filmed inside a closet. “Alright I’m going back in [the closet] to get some more pretzels, find JoJo Siwa and bring her back out,” Cyrus said in the clip.

Siwa, who publicly came out in early 2021, admitted that the comment did not land well with her, especially since she’s considered Cyrus a personal idol for nearly her whole life. “I wasn’t sure how I felt about things for a couple of days,” Siwa wrote in a June 12 Instagram post, which included photos of Siwa’s love for Cyrus since she was young. “If you know me, you know that Miley is my day 1, grew up beyond inspired by her from 2 years old on.”

“I don’t believe what Miley said at world pride was ill-intended, honestly I think it was meant to be a joke, but just not very good one haha,” Siwa wrote. “Not what the world, or myself needs to hear any day of the week. I messaged Miley light-heartedly about it and she replied and said ‘All love. Always.’”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Siwa, who identifies as queer, concluded her message by encouraging people to celebrate all forms of love this Pride. “Honestly the most beautiful thing I’ve learned in the last 5 years is that love is a gorgeous rainbow,” she wrote. “Don’t question yourself, don’t second guess yourself, just love. Love love love love love. People judge no matter what, and it can be very hard, especially when it comes from someone you love, and look up to… but if you feel happy and content with yourself, that’s most important. You get one life… hold onto it, make it yours, find your happy, and love.”