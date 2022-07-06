Um, Tristan Is Reportedly “Jealous” Of Khloé’s New Relationship

Major cringe alert. Tristan Thompson reportedly can’t deal with Khloé Kardashian’s new romance. After everything the basketball star infamously put her through (lest we forget his December 2021 paternity scandal and uncomfy Instagram apology in January), the reality TV star is rumored to be moving on with someone new. But rather than being happy for his coparent, Tristan is reportedly “jealous” of Khloé’s rumored relationship... yes, really.

An insider told Us Weekly on July 5 that the Good American founder has “moved on and is happy in her new relationship.” TBH, I couldn’t be more thrilled for her! According to reports, Khloé’s new beau is a private equity investor, and the two met through her sis, Kim Kardashian, at a dinner party in early June. Love some sisterly matchmaking!

When it comes to Tristan, on the other hand, it’s been there, done that for Khloé — and for good reason. ICYMI, the reality star endured years of an on-and-off relationship with the 31-year-old NBA player, and stuck with him through some rough cheating scandals in 2019 and 2021. Not to mention, the latest controversy surrounding his paternity suit with Maralee Nichols. IMO, she def deserves a fresh start and someone who will be loyal to her.

But that doesn’t mean Tristan is ready to let her go. The Us source added that the athlete has “tried countless times to win [Khloé] back,” but, well... “she’s done with him for good romantically.” As she should be.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to the same insider, Tristan “wants nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course, there’s jealousy there.” Meanwhile, he was been spotted partying (see: flirting) with a mystery woman at Marquee Night Club in Las Vegas on July 3. So yeah, some things never change.

Thompson can be jealous all he wants, but it sounds like the Kardashians star isn’t too concerned with his rumored jealousy. It’s looking more and more like Tristan is just gonna have to accept their “strictly coparenting” relationship from now on.

What can I say? If you don’t follow the golden rule, you don’t get the golden love story.