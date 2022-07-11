Ever since Season 1 of The Kardashians wrapped on June 16, fans have had one question: When will Season 2 premiere? The first season proved popular as it chronicled Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker, Kim Kardashian’s new relationship with Pete Davidson, and Khloé Kardashian’s ups-and-downs with Tristan Thompson.

Thankfully, a Season 2 premiere date was just announced, meaning The Kardashians will be back on Hulu very soon. On July 11, Hulu dropped the first teaser for the show’s second season, which revealed it’ll premiere this fall. If you can’t wait to see what happens next, check out all the details about The Kardashians below. Get ready because the trailer hinted that even more family drama.

When will The Kardashians return on Hulu?

The second season of The Kardashians will begin streaming on Hulu on Sept. 22.

When will new episodes of The Kardashians premiere on Hulu?

New episodes of the series will air on Hulu every Thursday starting Sept. 22.

Who is part of The Kardashians cast?

Besides, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney, the cast for the second season of The Kardashians will include Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Fans can also expect guest appearances from Travis, Pete, and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble. It’s likely Scott Disick will return too.

Is there a trailer for the second season of The Kardashians?

Yes! Hulu shared a teaser trailer for the second season of The Kardashians on July 11.

What is the second season of The Kardashians about?

The teaser trailer revealed the family is going through some major life changes. Kim said life for her is “good” because of her new relationship with Pete. “I’m just having a really good time,” she gushed. At one point during the trailer, fans even witnessed the couple flirting. “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” Kim asked Pete while adjusting her dress. The comedian immediately stopped what he was doing, threw what he was holding into the air, and ran over to his girlfriend.

After Kylie welcomed a second child with Travis Scott, the makeup mogul said in the trailer that she was looking forward to taking some time for herself. “I need my first night out,” Kylie told Kendall. “I haven’t had a night out in almost a year.”

In a confessional, Kendall said, “This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It’s a lot.” Elsewhere in the trailer, Kendall was seeing modeling on the runway.

The trailer also revealed Kourtney and Travis are busy planning their wedding together. “We are starting to talk wedding dresses,” Kourtney said.

After going through a paternity scandal with Tristan last season, Khloé said she still believes in love. ”When you love, you know you're alive. You have these feelings,” she said.

The new season will also dive into the family’s legal battle with Blac Chyna, as well as Kris’ health scare.

See all the drama go down when The Kardashians returns on Sept. 22.