The legal case between Blac Chyna and the Kar-Jenner family is getting brutal. On April 25, Kylie Jenner testified about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship — and the allegations she made against Blac Chyna are hard to stomach. According to Kylie, she received “threatening texts” from Blac Chyna, and Rob told her about an alleged “death struggle” between the couple.

ICYMI, Blac Chyna is suing four members of the Kardashian family (Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner) for “defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.” She accused them of “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season” of Rob & Chyna.

Kylie took the stand to address the suit, and she revealed details about Rob and Blac Chyna’s relationship, per Entertainment Tonight. Specifically, the makeup mogul opened up about when the couple was living at her house. Speaking about her own connection to Blac Chyna, Kylie said, “I think we had an OK relationship. I wanted to be cool with her and I had spent a lot of time with her son. I wanted it to work out for my brother.” (Kylie was previously in a relationship with Tyga, Blac Chyna’s ex and the father of her son, King Cairo Stevenson, now 9 years old.)

Apparently, Kylie even questioned Blac Chyna’s intentions with Rob, wondering if their relationship was retaliation for Kylie’s romance with Tyga. “[That’s] just how I felt,” she told the jury.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite Kylie’s attempts to keep things civil, she recalled a few volatile incidents with Blac Chyna. “I remember one time I woke up to threatening texts. From what I remember, she sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said something like, 'Counting down the days' to either beat me or something.” However, Kylie wasn’t too worried about it and didn’t report the texts to the police. “I took it as an empty threat. I assumed she was probably high,” she explained, adding that Tyga had told her Blac Chyna allegedly used drugs.

Kylie also opened up about the alleged incident in which Blac Chyna allegedly tried to choke Rob with an iPhone cord in December 2016. Kylie told the courtroom, “[Rob] used the words, 'She was trying to kill me.' I assumed it was a death struggle.” (On April 20, Blac Chyna said the choking incident was just a joke.)

According to Page Six, this alleged altercation prompted her to change her mind about her brother’s relationship with Blac Chyna. “I just don’t know how you could love someone and do that to them, so I thought [their relationship] was fake.” Oof.

Here’s hoping that both sides are able to find clarity as the court case progresses.