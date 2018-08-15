The Kardashian clan is just like junk food: No matter how much I've consumed, I can always make room for a little more. While Kris Jenner's kids are usually the ones hogging the spotlight, we can't forget that Kris is the glue that holds her family together. So naturally, everyone was very happy for her when she started dating her bae, Corey Gamble, roughly four years ago. In my opinion, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship timeline is proof that it's never too late to find "the one."

The duo reportedly met at a party hosted by Kanye West in honor of designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday. The decadent Ibiza bash was in August 2014, and was probably quite the soirée. Allegedly, Gamble noticed how great Jenner looked “in a nice *ss dress,” and decided to strike up a conversation. While it's not clear exactly when Jenner and Gamble became official, rumor has it that after their initial introduction, Gamble scored an invite to Kim's birthday party in October.

Several sources speculate that the duo started dating officially later that year, shortly after her divorce with Caitlyn Jenner. Some were critical of their whopping 29-year age difference, but I'm sorry — if there's anyone who can cozy up to a massively younger boo with poise and confidence, it's most definitely Momma Kris. In fact, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans will recall all of the buzz surrounding Gamble's random appearances on the show.

In the beginning, both Jenner and her kids expressed some concerns about the relationship due to the pair's age difference, but Gamble rejected the idea that he was too young for Jenner by using some interesting logic. During a grill sesh on KUWTK, Khloe and her BFF, Malika Haqq, asked Gamble how long he's been attracted to older women — and he opened up about his childhood.

“Since I hit on my second-grade teacher," Gamble said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The icing on the reality TV cake was definitely when Kris spilled the beans to Khloe that she was very into Gamble and that she felt "exhausted" from "literally having too much sex." Wow, there's just something moms must love about TMI-ing their kids to death.

Additionally, Kris admitted to having experienced a pregnancy scare with Gamble on Season 11 of KUWTK. Fortunately, Corey was very supportive, and as far as we know, there is not a secret Jenner-Gamble baby in hiding. From then on, Gamble basically became a regular on the show. His presence made it clear that, despite his age, he was far from a rebound.

Although weddings bells were rumored to be in the couple's future, during a February 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris admitted that she wasn't sure if another marriage was in the cards for her.

"I've done that twice and it didn't work out so well, so I don't know. As long as things are going well, why ruffle it up?" Jenner told Ellen.

Fast-forward to October 2017, when rumors that Jenner and Gamble might be on the rocks (and perhaps even headed toward splitsville) began to swirl. After the initial breakup stir, there were continued whispers that things really were through between Jenner and Gamble. But in July 2018, the duo was seen holding hands while on vacation in the south of France. As of now, it's safe to say the two are still very much an item.

Who's to say how things will turn out for Jenner and Gamble in the end? But for now, all seems to be going well. It's worth noting that Jenner has been spotted around town sporting an enormous diamond on her ring finger, but she has yet to comment on whether or not it's an engagement ring. That said, if Jenner's statement to Ellen holds true, an engagement might not be on the horizon after all. Marriage is definitely not required for a couple to be happy. Honestly, we're just happy they're doing their thing, and that the world's best momager is ~doing amazing, sweeetie.~

