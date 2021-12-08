Though Khloé Kardashian has toughed it out through multiple cheating scandals with ex Tristan Thompson, People reported Monday, Dec. 6, that rumors about Thompson’s new baby have been especially hurtful. Apparently, Kardashian thinks the whole thing is a “sad situation,” a source claimed. "Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," the source told People. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again." (Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment on the paternity suit and did not hear back.)

According to court documents obtained by People, NBA star Tristan Thompson is being sued for child support and other “pregnancy-related fees” by Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer based in Texas. She claims the two conceived a child together in March. The docket includes an admission from Thompson that he had sex with Nichols at least one time.

The same insider confirmed to People on Dec. 6 that Kardashian and Thompson were still together in March, the same time Nichols claims to have been impregnated by the Sacramento Kings player. They split in June 2021 after dating on and off since September 2016.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thompson already has two children: True Thompson, 2, with Kardashian, and Prince Thompson, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

According to the source, Kardashian’s friends encouraged her "over and over again" to stay away from Thompson after his first major cheating scandal in April 2018. However, the source said she stayed with him "because she always believed that he would change" and she wanted to do what she thought was best for True.

Over the past year, the athlete and the reality star reportedly considering using a surrogate to have another child together, but their plans didn’t work out. People previously reported that the exes “are continuing to ‘keep things friendly’ for True's sake,” according to a source.

In October, Thompson shared sweet photos of his two kids together at what appears to be an arcade, a rare offering from the basketball star. The images show the tots with wide smiles.

He captioned his post: "Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything❤️❤️."

In the comments, Kardashian wrote, "They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels! ❤️."