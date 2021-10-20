Kourtney & Travis Gave All Their Kids Valentine's Day Cakes, Except 1

There’s no shortage of reasons to be a huge Kravis stan. From friends and neighbors to husband and wife, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship timeline is rom-com (or, rather, reality TV) gold. At this point, it’s been well established that Kardashian and Barker are deeply (like, deeply deeply) in head over heels for each other, but the road they took to get to this point started a long, long time ago.

It seems like Kardashian and Barker are well aware their love is one of a kind. A source told Us Weekly in October 2021 that Kardashian “believes to the bottom of her soul that she and Barker are soulmates.” Plus, she reportedly “can’t imagine being with anyone else for the rest of her life.” It sounds like Barker is just as enamored. “Forever isn’t long enough,” he captioned a photo of the two of them on Instagram in September 2021.

Quotes like these, coupled with their, ahem, proclivity for PDA, made Kourtney and Travis’ relationship the one to watch in their early years, and their subsequent weddings (yes, plural) and baby have only solidified them as one of Hollywood’s favorite it-couples.

Now, as they’re building their blended family together, let’s a walk down the memory lane that is their relationship.

2006: They Met Through Kim Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images In 2006, Barker was dating Paris Hilton, and Hilton’s assistant at the time was none other than Kim Kardashian. (It was a simpler time.) So, Kravis technically has Hilton and Kim K to thank for introducing the two of them. In 2015, Barker told Us Weekly he actually had a crush on Kim at the time. “How could you not stare at Kim?” he asked. “Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim!”

2007: They Became Neighbors Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Calabasas has never been so ~cool~. Kardashian and Barker became neighbors just a year after meeting when he bought a home in The Oaks development for $9.5 million, per Hollywood Life. At the time, Kardashian was already living in the development.

2017: Barker Was In An Episode Of KUWTK E! Barker appeared on an episode (Season 13, Episode 8) of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that premiered in April 2017. In the clip, Kardashian explained, “Our neighbor and friend, Travis Barker, decided to come over to Khloé’s house because his kids and my kids are really good friends.” Barker appeared in a couple more episodes throughout the years, often accompanied by his kids.

January 2021: The Dating Rumors Started Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Speculation about a more romantic side to Kardashian and Barker’s relationship started in January 2021 when they both posted very similar IG Stories from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home. At the time, sources confirmed the duo was seeing each other. “They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two," an insider claimed to People on Jan. 24.

February 14, 2021: Kardashian Confirmed Their Romance Instagram/@kourtneykardash On Feb. 16, 2021, Kardashian told the world exactly who her Valentine was by posting her first Instagram with Travis. Although she didn’t add a caption or tag Barker in the picture, the tattoos were a dead giveaway. And with that Kravis, was IG official. Then, things got more serious from there. Only a couple of months later, in April 2021, Barker added another tattoo to his collection: Kardashian’s name.

July 2021: They Sparked Elopement Rumors Jeff Bottari/UFC/Getty Images There’s nothing like a romantic trip to Las Vegas to start rumors about a secret wedding. When Kardashian and Barker posted about their trip, it got a fair bit of attention — especially when Kardashian’s stylist, Glen Oropeza, shared pictures of the couple with a wild caption. “…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas 💒🥲🖤 There’s nothing like love AND a good time 🥳,” he wrote.

August 2021: Barker Took An Important Flight With Kardashian Photopix/GC Images/Getty Images In 2008, Barker was in a tragic plane crash that resulted in four fatalities. Although Barker made it out alive, he had third-degree burns on 65% of his body. Understandably, he was nervous to fly again, and he only went back into the skies 13 years later with Kardashian by his side. He shared the milestone on Instagram, writing, “With you anything is possible 🖤@kourtneykardashian.” Kardashian responded, “Anything and everything with you🖤.”

September 11, 2021: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Despite being very public about their relationship on social media for months, Kardashian and Barker’s official red carpet debut didn’t happen until September 2021 at the MTV VMAs. And although it was their first time walking the red carpet together, they were total pros — and even blessed photographers with a mini makeout.

October 17, 2021: Kardashian & Barker Got Engaged Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The moment fans were waiting for: Kardashian and Barker announced their engagement on Oct. 17, 2021. As you’d expect, pictures from the beachside proposal were completely adorable — and their matching captions, “forever,” were equally perfect.

April 4, 2022: They Eloped In Las Vegas Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What’s a rock-and-roll couple without a Las Vegas elopement? Apparently, Kravis felt the same. The couple’s Grammy’s after party involved a spontaneous trip to One Love Chapel, where they got married by an Elvis impersonator. Since they didn’t have a marriage license, it wasn’t legally binding, but that didn’t make it any less romantic. Kardashian wrote of their special night on IG, “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

May 15, 2022: They Got Legally Married Instagram/@notskinnybutnotfat Their second time down the aisle — this time at the Santa Barbara courthouse — they made their love legal. The duo confirmed their May 15, 2022, wedding on Instagram, with a very Kravis caption: “Till death do us part.” They shared a series of photos form the wedding, including one of the “Just Married” sign hanging off their convertible and then crashed Barker’s daughter, Alabama’s, TikTok Live.

May 22, 2022: Their Big, Italian Wedding Began NINO/GC Images/Getty Images The couple had their third and final (for now, at least) wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, on May 22, 2022. Following their intimate, rose-filled ceremony, they treated their guests to multiple days of festivities.

June 16, 2023: Kardashian Announced Her Pregnancy Instagram/@kourtneykardash After months of trying to conceive via IVF, Kardashian announced she was pregnant at a June 16 Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, holding up a sign that said, "Travis I'm Pregnant." The sign was adorable on its own, but made extra-special when fans pointed out it’s actually an Easter egg from the band’s 1999 music video for All The Small Things, in which a fan held a similar sign.

November 1, 2023: They Welcomed Their First Child Together Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images According to a birth certificate obtained by People, Kravis welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen Barker, on Nov. 1, 2023. Rocky joined a big, blended family that includes Kardashian’s children with and her ex, Scott Disick — Penelope, Reign, and Mason — and Barker’s children with his ex, Shanna Moakler — Alabama, Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana. The couple has yet to share much about their new bundle of joy, but on Jan 28., 2024, Kardashian shared a quick update via Instagram, with a photo of herself holding baby Rocky alongside the caption, “blisssss.”

Feb. 10, 2024: They Made Valentine’s Day A Family Holiday Instagram/@kourtneykardash For their first Valentine’s Day as a family of nine, Kardashian and Barker decided to include their kids in the love. Kardashian shared a photo of personalized heart cakes for each of their kids: Kardashian’s children with Scott Disick — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — and Barker’s children with Shanna Moakler — Landon, Alabama, and his stepdaughter Atiana. Newborn Rocky isn’t big enough for his own cake yet, but he’ll surely be in on the festivities in years to come.

Kourtney and Travis’ relationship timeline is really just getting started, but I cannot wait to see where it goes next. Here’s hoping the (next) wedding happens sooner rather than later! I’m already counting down the minutes...