Oof, Kourtney Called Kim A “Narcissist” & “Witch” In A New Argument

The Kardashians series has it all: Budding romances, breakups, and brawls. Even with all the theatrics, it seems the long-simmering feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian will outlive us all. During the show’s Season 4 premiere, the two sisters reignited their Dolce & Gabbana fight from the previous season. And while that argument gave TikTok a golden sound, it’s only made Kim and Kourtney’s relationship more tense.

Here’s a quick refresher on their past drama. In Season 3, which was filmed last September, Kim partnered with Dolce & Gabbana to release her Ciao, Kim collection. Kourtney became upset with this collaboration, as she teamed up with the fashion house six months earlier for her wedding to Travis Barker. In response, Kim said that her sister actually stole her Dolce Vita wedding aesthetic from her 2014 wedding to ex-husband Kanye West. Yes, it’s a lot to keep up with — no pun intended.

Their feud eventually carried over to the latest season, where the family went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas. Three days before the getaway, Kim called Kourtney to invite her to a dinner in Milan hosted by Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney denied the invite, saying she was “a little Dolce-d out” before rehashing the details from their previous fight.

“You’re talking about the bullsh*t details ‘cause it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about,” Kourtney said on the heated phone call. “You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding... you complained from the second you got there ‘til the second you left. You couldn’t be happy for me.”

Kim seemingly disagreed with Kourtney’s words, and told her she needs to “dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much.” “You’re a different person. You hate us,” Kim told her sister, to which Kourtney added, “‘Cause I don’t need you guys anymore.” This comment led to a new direction, where Kim alleged that Kourtney’s friends “complain to the family” about her attitude.

Kourtney then shot back, calling Kim a “narcissist” and that she doesn’t “give a f*ck what anyone thinks about her.” Their conversation hit a fever pitch once Kim revealed Kourtney’s children had also come to her with concerns. While she didn’t go into specifics, this inclusion upset Kourtney.

“Is that helpful?” Kourtney asked, seemingly starting to cry. “You’re, like, adding it into a fight to have a side. It’s you, and my friends, and my kids, and everyone against me. You’re just a f*cking witch and I hate you.” Whew.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have fought. Their most infamous disagreement happened during their March 2020 episode of their former series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. At the time, Kourtney returned to filming following a month-long break in Italy with her children. Kim insulted her sister’s work ethic, and their low blows turned into a physical brawl.

It seems Kim and Kourtney’s beef goes beyond their layered relationship with D&G.