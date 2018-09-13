Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s new series, It’s Complicated, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian's feud is the main plotline of Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The latter half of the season is reportedly going to cover more of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's pregnancies, as well as all of the chaos surrounding Tristan Thompson's reported infidelity, but until those episodes come, the spotlight is focused on the three oldest sisters as the worst fight the sisters have ever had on the show pans out. The timeline of Kourtney Kardashian's feud with Kim and Khloé actually starts all the way back in 2007, when Keeping Up With The Kardashians began.

From the start, Kourtney has been vocal about her minimal interest in being on the show. It's never been her top priority, but she sticks with it nonetheless despite how much she claims to dislike doing it. (There's, perhaps, something to be said about the fact that she could quit, but doesn't.) Kim, on the other hand, has been 100 percent dedicated to the show since its inception and is always vocal about prioritizing it and building a name and career for herself. That's not to say that Kourtney isn't also dedicated to her career (she does work, no matter what Kim tries to imply), but she has said this season that if she could just be a full-time mom, she would be.

Fast-forward to the fall of 2017 and it's this difference of opinion that has existed for 10 years on the show that seems to have triggered their biggest fight yet playing out in the 15th season, so let's break down everything that has gone down so far this season between the Kardashian sisters and everything that lead to this breaking point.

1. Kim and Kourtney fight over the scheduling the family's Christmas card photo shoot.

In the fall of 2017, Kim was trying to get the family's holiday card photo shoot on the books. It's all a dramatic roller coaster from there.

Kourtney said she would be able to attend the shoot, just so long as she could leave by 4 p.m. for some other commitment she didn't disclose (or because she just didn't want to stay longer than that, but that wasn't made clear). Kim claimed that she was being difficult, which in all fairness, she kind of was, then when Kourtney defended herself more, Kim snapped.

"No one wants you in the f*cking shoot," Kim yelled at Kourtney. "Get the f*ck out of here and go!" Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were in the room trying to mediate the anger, but neither of the sisters backed down and everyone was just talking over each other. After Kourtney stormed out, Kim said she's "so f*cking annoying with a stick up her a** like she f*cking runs this sh*t," then capped it all off with this lovely line: "She's the least exciting to look at."

2. Kourtney reacted to Kim's comments during a phone call with Khloé following the fight, then Kim took the phone and the fight continued.

The aftermath of that original fight was just as dramatic and petty as the first. A sobbing Kourtney was on the phone with Khloé afterward and said, "I'm not here to be mistreated by my f*cking b*tch family. Kim saying that I'm the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that?"

She continued,

You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I am not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to.

Unbeknownst to Kourtney, Kim was in the room trying to snag the phone out of Khloé's hand so she could yell at Kourtney some more. When she got on the phone, she said, "You don't do f*cking sh*t! You would honestly think that we have more jobs, so work around our schedule." Digging herself into an even deeper hole, she continued, "You do whatever the f*ck you want to do and you don't do sh*t, so be accommodating to the people who actually do sh*t."

Kourtney had enough at that point, so she told Kim she's a "very distraught, evil human being," adding, "I don't want to see you, OK? I don't agree with who you are as a human being."

Kris Jenner piped in (finally) and implored Kim to say she was sorry, then Kim responded with the fake apology you give when you don't think you owe one. "If I said something that hurt your feelings, I'm sorry." Uh, yeah, Kim, she's sobbing on the phone, so I'd definitely say you said something hurtful. Then Kim laughed throughout Kourtney's emotional reaction.

"I'm not going to live my life around people that make me not feel good on a daily basis," Kourtney said, still crying. Kim responded with yet another jab, "Well, clearly you're going through something else, because you're acting like a f*cking lunatic. So maybe deal with that." Kris and Khloé piped in saying, "Oh my god, Kimberly. That's not OK to say."

3. All of the sisters fight on Twitter as the season premiere airs.

The videos of Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé's fight were released leading up the Season 15 premiere of KUWTK on Sunday, Aug. 5, so fans already knew what to expect. What they didn't expect was for the fight to have a part two on Twitter during the episode, and it was almost as bad as the original one.

Kim tweeted explaining her side of the fight that we didn't see in the pre-released clips. "You hear that???" she said, "If I don't take my meeting as scheduled then I couldn't launch my ULB KKW BEAUTY collection! AND I had this oNLY time slot to plan my baby shower, but Kourt wouldn't budge to help a sis out!" Just a few minutes later, Kourtney tweeted, "We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. #KUWTK." Kim didn't like that, not one bit, so she tweeted, "And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!" Kourtney replied trying to maintain some peace. "And i do," she said, "But i wasn't wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You're an amazing mother, I'm not taking that away from you."

Things seemed to calm down a bit when a fan tweeted that the sisters still support each other even when they're fighting. Kourtney quoted the tweet and said, "We’re ride or die. But i don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it."

Kim, in a shockingly respectful move given everything she's said in the fight, replied, "Good to have learned these boundaries this season. Lots of personal growth!"

And then came Khloé. A fan asked where the youngest of the Kardashian trio of sisters whose side she was on throughout this whole debacle. Was Kourtney being too stubborn, or was Kim being unnecessarily cruel? She said, "I just wanted peace."

Kourtney was like, "LOL, OK," and responded, "Khloe let’s be honest here." And thennnnn more drama ensued.

"What the f*ck does that mean?? I didn't want peace??" Khloé tweeted. Kourtney said "Eventually" back, and that only pissed off Khloé more.

"Wait are you for real @kourtneykardash ???" she fired back at her sister. "Do we want to get into why all of us were frustrated with you? You want to do this on twitter?" That sounded a lot like a promo for the rest of the season, if you ask me, but Khloé continued to be defensive. "Please explain when I ever jumped in on that situation. I'm the one who f*cking called you to make sure you were good," she tweeted. In another tweet, she wrote, "Hey @kourtneykardash are you watching the same episode I am??? Do you think I was picking on you? I was genuinely concerned about your happiness. Stop looping me into your drama with Kim! Don't ever tweet that sh*t again!"

4. Kourtney says she's "ashamed" of her "disgusting" family.

Yes, this all happened during the Season 15 premiere. Kourtney said to her family that she's sick of being mistreated and doesn't want to feel like she's being shamed for having different priorities. "All everyone f*cking says is, ‘What’s your job?’ If I had enough money, I wouldn’t work. I wouldn’t do the show," she said. "I would be a full-time mom. That’s what I want to do. The guilt I carry every day from not being at home when they get in from school, not doing homework — my kids suffer."

She continued,

Honestly, it’s like, we have a disgusting family. I’m ashamed to be a part of [it]. It’s just gross.

Yikes. She started crying again and said, "I’m not going to be around people that bring me down on a daily basis. I’m just doing my best.”

5. Kim and Khloé convince Kourtney to go to therapy as a group.

Khloé and Kim convinced Kourtney to go to a group therapy session to try and talk things out with a mediator. Kourtney was reluctant at first, which was surprising, seeing as she's talked openly about her own therapy throughout the season, but she eventually agreed. Once they got to the session, however, it really seemed like Kim and Khloé only wanted to go to try and force Kourtney into revealing what's making her so emotional. (Because apparently having a family that frequently has intense fights like this isn't reason enough to be emotionally drained.)

Kourtney said to the therapist, "I think, generally, we just need to learn how to communicate better. I'm the one who invented mean fighting, and you know, just saying the meanest things possible. But I'm just not wanting to fight like that anymore."

Kim calmly responded, "But you surround yourself with people that seem to be the opposite, in my opinion." Kim and Khloé went on to say that they feel like there's something Kourtney wasn't telling them because "she's always anxious and insecure" and those insecurities are something they've never seen from her in the past, but Kourtney still maintained that it was the stress of their family that was getting to her.

"Everything to you guys, the show is more important, work is more important," she said crying, "We all have different priorities and working, it’s not my top priority. It’s never going to be."

6. Kourtney finds an ally in Kendall Jenner.

The tension between the three sisters got so bad that they basically stopped hanging out. Kourtney and Kendall hung out in an episode that aired on Sunday, Aug. 26, and it turns out Kendall agrees that Kim and Khloé are being cruel to Kourtney.

"We've had the craziest fights lately," Kourtney said to Kendall. "[Kim] was like, 'You don't know what it's like to have a busy schedule! You have nothing to do!' She was just going crazy, and then she's like, 'You're the least interesting one to look at.'"

"That's a horrible thing to say," Kendall responded.

Then Kourtney continued,

I was like, 'Really? Have you f*cking looked on the internet? Do you see what people say about me compared to you? Like, you have cellulite covering your ass.' I would have had a million things to say back, but I just don't have it in me anymore. Since I've been going to therapy, it's just not who I want to be.

Kourtney was clearly relieved to have found a confidante in Kendall, who also defended Kourtney when she was FaceTiming with Kim and Khloé later in the episode.

In the video, Kim calls Kendall a "freak" — both in private and to Kendall's face — for hanging out with Kourtney, and Khloé is just as confused about why Kendall is spending time with Kourtney. (To me, it's not hard to understand why Kendall prefers Kourtney's company. In my opinion, Kim and Khloé have been insufferably mean this season so far.)

Kim said, "The fact that you even hang out with Kourtney, you’re such a f*cking freak,” then added, "I'm just kidding" when Kendall was shocked at what she said.

"Kourt’s my best friend right now!” Kendall responded. Then, Kendall revealed that Kourtney was so angry, she was considering spending the holidays away from the family and not attending Kris Jenner's Christmas party. She ended up going and having a good time, but I'm sure she seriously considered making herself scarce.

This has been a dramatic season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians so far, to say the least, and we're not even halfway through the season yet. Buckle up, Kardashian stans. Something tells me this feud is far from over.