13 Celebs With Trendy Piercings To Inspire Your Next Body Accessory

Celebrities are often the champions of style trends, and we tend to look toward them for inspiration when it comes to expressing ourselves through fashion. Take face and body piercings, for example. While many people might opt for more classic ear piercings — be it studs, bars, or hoops — there are plenty of celebs who opt for less conventional piercings and look completely amazing wearing them.

Just like fashion trends, some body piercings go in and out of mainstream pop culture style. Belly button piercings, for instance, were all the rage in the early ‘00s and popularized by all the biggest it-girls of that generation, such as Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Janet Jackson, Keira Knightley, and even Beyoncé. Even though Bey doesn’t wear hers so much anymore (and navel piercings faded from the trends for a few years), belly button rings are very much on the rise once again thanks to Gen Z spearheading the Y2K style revival. Celebs flaunting them these days include Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Normani, to name a few.

From nose rings to eyebrow piercings to nipple piercings and everything in between, celebrity piercings are a fascinating point of inspo for cool and trendy ways to express yourself through body accessories. To take a look at who’s gone under the (artist’s) needle, here’s a rundown of 13 celebrities you might not know have piercings. You’ll be booking your next appointment stat.

1. Jeon Jungkook

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images

Adding to his existing collection of ear piercings (somewhere between seven and nine total), the BTS member debuted his bad boy aesthetic eyebrow piercing in 2021. After fans speculated whether or not Jungkook’s eyebrow jewels in the “Butter” music video were real, Jungkook confirmed they were simply stick-ons in a VLIVE. Later, however, during BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, fans noticed the jewelry looked more authentic, and the Korean singer announced that it was, in fact, the real deal now. Jungkook loved the look so much that he actually had his eyebrow pierced permanently.

2. Billie Eilish

Reportedly getting her navel pierced back in 2018, Billie Eilish is one of the celebs leading the Gen Z belly button piercing revival — and it’s only natural, given she is one of the generation’s biggest style icons. She’s since taken to Instagram to show off her glitzy upper belly button piercing as an additional accessory to her layered necklaces, edgy packed rings, and cool streetwear ‘fits.

3. Selena Gomez

During a fun night out in September 2021 with friends Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad (from the indie rock band Girlpool), the Only Murders in the Building star went on a spontaneous trip to the body piercing shop and ended up getting a new helix piercing. As shown in a TikTok posted by the band, Selena Gomez and her group of besties were in search of a Build-A-Bear store at the mall when they decided to pop in to get spur-of-the-moment piercings instead, and she walked out with the dainty upper ear cartilage piercing.

4. Normani

Another leader of the return of the belly button piercing crusade is Normani. She’s had her navel piercing for quite a while now, and she still showcases it in all its glitzy glory today. The singer was most recently seen with the piercing as it peeked out from the futuristic white monochrome outfit she wore to the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

5. Simone Biles

The world's most decorated gymnast doesn’t just keep her rhinestones on her sparkly Team USA leotards. Simone Biles surprised and impressed fans with her edgy sternum piercing while wearing a low-cut knit top in a selfie posted to Instagram in February 2020. The new piece perfectly rounds off her existing collection, which includes a nose stud and several ear piercings.

6. Zoë Kravitz

Adding to the list of unordinary and subtly dainty piercings is Zoë Kravitz’s daith piercing. A daith piercing is a small ring that hugs the cartilage on the inside of your ear, and it has even been linked to headache reduction. Kravitz also has her tragus pierced (the small piece of cartilage close to your temple that covers your ear canal), which further elevates her decked-out earring stack. Kravitz used to have septum piercing, though she hasn’t been spotted flaunting it on her recent outings with rumored new flame Channing Tatum.

7. Cardi B

Leave it to Cardi B to shock the world with fierce, bold fashion moves — and that includes body piercings. The rapper previously had her lower lip pierced in 2019, but she has since opted for some additions. In June 2020, she brought the tattoo parlor to her to get some new piercings done at home, and in classic Cardi B fashion, she gave a no-frills, very real look at the process through videos on Instagram — squirming, squealing, and all. That day, she added two dermal chest piercings and a piercing below her lip.

8. Hailey Bieber

Right around the time that her husband added to his body jewelry collection by getting an eyebrow piercing (that we don’t see much of anymore), Hailey Bieber also showcased a new piercing while strolling around West Hollywood in August 2019. Another celeb on the Y2K-inspired piercing train, the model has continued to flaunt her chic navel piercing, which complements her ear stack and various tiny tattoos.

9. Willow Smith

Yes, yes, everyone knows Willow has an epic septum ring, but the singer has more than a nose ring when it comes to cool piercings. While she has had both an industrial barbell ear piercing and a tongue stud at different points, these days, Willow wears several cartilage piercings in addition to her classic nose ring. She has a helix piercing, a conch piercing (a stud in the middle of your ear), and a tragus piercing.

10. Kendall Jenner

Since she is known for sporting the braless look in casual outfits and red carpet events, Kendall Jenner’s nipple piercing has made many appearances — though it hasn’t been spotted recently. Though Kendall once claimed she always wanted to get a nipple ring before her sister, Kylie was the first of the Jenner sisters to get hers pierced, sometime around 2015.

11. Priyanka Chopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra is another member of the belly button piercing crew. She once told Times of India that she got the piercing years ago during a “rebellious” phase. Even if it was an impulsive moment back then, Chopra still shows off her navel piercing these days, as she did when sunning in a bikini outside her home with her husband, Nick Jonas.

12. Bella Hadid

Similar to Jenner, supermodel Bella Hadid also has a nipple piercing that she has been known to feature as an accessory on the red carpet. In 2015, she officially debuted her nipple ring at a Vogue Paris anniversary party while wearing a sultry, sheer Balmain dress. Since then, she has shown it off in both casual street style looks and glammed-up moments.

13. FWA Twigs

Though FKA Twigs has long been known for cultivating her septum ring-wearing cool girl aesthetic, the singer has quite the earring stack to boot. Along with a handful of lobe piercings, she also has at least four cartilage piercings on one ear alone — three on the helix and a stud on her forward helix, which is the upper part of the cartilage closest to your temple. Talk about jewelry envy — FKA Twigs proves once again she is absolute goals.