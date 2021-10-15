Emma Chamberlain’s love of fashion goes way back. The YouTuber practically invented the clothing haul video in 2017, and now, Chamberlain’s a fashion darling who’s invited to prestigious fashion events, like Dior and Louis Vuitton fashion shows, as well as the Met Gala. She’s even created her own apparel line with PacSun. Whether you’re a day-one fan of hers or you’re just now realizing what a stylish knock-out Chamberlain is, you’ve got to admit her best outfits are ones you want to copy.