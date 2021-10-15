Celeb Style
OK, But Can You Blame Me For Wanting To Dress Like Emma Chamberlain?

These looks? Iconic.

By Margaret Blatz
Emma Chamberlain’s love of fashion goes way back. The YouTuber practically invented the clothing haul video in 2017, and now, Chamberlain’s a fashion darling who’s invited to prestigious fashion events, like Dior and Louis Vuitton fashion shows, as well as the Met Gala. She’s even created her own apparel line with PacSun. Whether you’re a day-one fan of hers or you’re just now realizing what a stylish knock-out Chamberlain is, you’ve got to admit her best outfits are ones you want to copy.

For her most recent visit to Louis Vuitton’s SS22 show at Paris Fashion Week, Chamberlain broke out a classic Canadian tuxedo with a modern twist. This denim-on-denim look is a fall classic, but the cropped jacket keeps it fresh.

