The flowers might not be popping up yet, but one YouTube darling is ready for warmer weather. Emma Chamberlain and PacSun dropped a spring line. The collection is available now and totally encapsulates the 19-year-old's laid-back style. There are a bunch of her wardrobe staples you know and love in the collection, as well as funky twists on some classic silhouettes. All I'm saying is, spring can't come fast enough.

When it comes to the warmer months, there are a few items everyone needs to have on hand. Jorts are a must, and cami tops are nice to rock on hotter days. But just because you love the sartorial classics doesn't mean you have to take a plain approach. With a select, dream curation of items from a slew of different brands, Chamberlain has compiled a dreamy approach to spring fashion. And the best part, to me, is that there are a ton of tie-dye options. I was worried that, after the tie-dye boom in 2020, the print would lose traction and descend back into the fashion vaults. To my immense happiness, I can report that the colorful trend isn't going anywhere, at least with Chamberlain and PacSun's new line.

"I’m just ready to really go into 2021 strong," Chamberlain said in a press release shared with Elite Daily. "I think that I spent a lot of time analyzing myself last year, so this year, I want to kind of let go of that a little bit." As a lifelong PacSun fan, the YouTuber couldn't think of a better brand to partner with. To her, the brand is "the perfect spot for finding what’s cool right now. The prices are affordable, the sizing is inclusive, it’s just been here [in my heart] for a really long time.” That's about as glowing a recommendation as you can get.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Chamberlain picked out a bunch of spring favorites from PacSun, so the selection and overall vibes are *chef's kiss*. Sizes generally run between XS and XL. If you want a little more guidance in your search, peep some of the, IMO, cutest picks from the Chamberlain x PacSun collab below.