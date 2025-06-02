If you’re looking for an outfit that wows this season, look no further. Fashion designer Snow Xue Gao teamed up with SHEIN X, a program under SHEIN for collabs with independent designers, artists, and creatives, for a clothing line that lets you be the main character at graduation parties, brunches, summer concerts, and more. “I invite everyone to explore the collection and find the pieces that speak to you — because great style starts with staying true to yourself,” says Xue Gao, who launched her eponymous luxury womenswear label in 2017.

In developing the SHEIN X SNOW XUE GAO Collection, which includes florals, asymmetrical cuts, and sharp tailoring, the New York designer was inspired by the modern woman’s complexity. “We’re multifaceted and we’re constantly evolving,” she says. “I wanted this collection to reflect that emotional and stylistic range. Some pieces are bold, others more understated, but all are designed to empower women to express who they are in that moment. The collection is an invitation to explore different sides of yourself through fashion.”

With 50 styles and prices ranging from $9 to $46, Xue Gao brought her signature, high-fashion expertise to a wider audience. “I focused on preserving key elements — like asymmetry, unexpected prints, and East-meets-West influence — but translated them into pieces that are more approachable for everyday wear,” she says. “It was an exciting exercise in design adaptation without creative compromise.”

Below, Xue Gao shares her favorite pieces from the collection, tips for embracing your personal style, and what makes a good statement piece.

Elite Daily: Congrats on your collection! It’s beautiful and it gets me excited for warmer weather — it’s been cold and rainy here in New York! What does it mean to you to be partnering with SHEIN for this collection?

Snow Xue Gao: Thank you so much! Partnering with SHEIN X has been a unique and exciting creative experience. As a designer, I’m always looking for new ways to express my vision and reach a wider audience without compromising the integrity of my work. This collaboration gave me the opportunity to translate my design DNA into a new context, bringing together storytelling, craft, and accessibility in a fresh way.

ED: Do you have any favorite pieces from the collection?

SXG: It’s hard to choose just one because every look in the SHEIN X SNOW XUE GAO Collection represents a different side of my creative voice. One of my favorites, though, is the Orange Printed Stretchy Knit Contrast Piping Ruched Mini Dress, which brings bold, modern energy. On the other end of the spectrum, I love the Elegant Vintage Floral Midi Dress with its soft silhouette, delicate satin straps, and vintage-inspired print. These pieces speak to different style sensibilities, and that’s the beauty of the collection. It empowers women to express their personality and mood through fashion.

ED: How did you navigate the fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics in the SHEIN X SNOW XUE GAO Collection?

SXG: The fusion of Eastern and Western aesthetics is really at the core of my design identity. I’m inspired by the duality in culture and fashion, so in this collection, you’ll see traditional Eastern elements like floral motifs mixed with Western tailoring and modern cuts. It’s a conversation between two worlds that I’m always exploring.

It’s about rejecting fixed definitions and instead embracing the full spectrum of being.

ED: You were inspired by “modern femininity” for this line — what does that mean to you?

SXG: Modern femininity is the freedom to embody multiple qualities at once — strong and graceful, structured and fluid, romantic and assertive. I leaned into this idea through contrast: fluid fabrics with sharp tailoring, soft florals with clean lines. It’s about rejecting fixed definitions and instead embracing the full spectrum of being.

ED: When you created this collection, did you have a vision of the woman you’re designing for? If so, how would you describe her?

SXG: Absolutely. I envisioned a woman who’s confident, creative, and unafraid to be seen in her full complexity. She values individuality and has a strong sense of self, but also enjoys experimenting with style. Whether she’s in a meeting, running errands, or out with friends, she wants her clothes to reflect her spirit — and this collection is made to move with her.

ED: What do you think makes a piece a “statement” piece?

SXG: A true statement piece evokes emotion and sparks curiosity. It tells a story through silhouette, fabric, or detail — sometimes loudly, sometimes quietly. In this collection, statement pieces range from asymmetrical cuts and bold colors to more poetic elements like delicate floral prints or structured minimalism. What matters most is how the piece makes the wearer feel.

I don’t limit myself to one aesthetic. I trust intuition and emotion, and I wear what feels authentic to me.

ED: Your collection is all about embracing personal style. How do you do that with confidence?

SXG: For me, confidence comes from embracing contrast — combining unexpected textures, silhouettes, and cultural influences to create something that feels uniquely personal. I don’t limit myself to one aesthetic. I trust intuition and emotion, and I wear what feels authentic to me. That’s what I hope to offer others through this collection: pieces that support personal expression rather than define it.

ED: Do you have any tips for women who are struggling to feel confident in what they’re wearing?

SXG: Start with one element that truly speaks to you — a color, a shape, or even a detail. Style doesn’t have to be loud to be powerful. Confidence often comes from subtle alignment between how you feel and what you wear. This collection was designed to offer both statement-making and quietly expressive pieces, so women can find what resonates with them most.

ED: What’s next for you? Are you working on anything else you can tease?

SXG: Right now, I’m focused on continuing to grow my brand and deepening the conversation between culture, craftsmanship, and fashion. I’m also investing more into expanding our retail presence and cultivating a strong community around the brand, especially here in New York. At the same time, I’m currently preparing for the upcoming New York Fashion Week. While I can’t reveal everything just yet, I’m truly excited for what’s ahead.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.