Kylie Jenner has been open about her plastic surgeries, but she just reached a whole new level of transparency. After a fan posted a video to TikTok pleading for Kylie to share what she had done to her breasts, the superstar actually jumped into the comments section with specifics. Like, the exact surgical details... and even the doctor who did the work.

Kylie spilled the tea (and silicone) after a beauty influencer begged her to provide some more info on her boob job so she could replicate it. “What it is that you asked for when you had your boobs done? To me, you have got what I am looking for to have done in terms of a boob job. It’s like the most perfect, natural looking boob job ever,” influencer Rachel Leary said in her video. “They’re still big, but whatever way you had the implants, if they are implants, of if you had fat transfer, to me it is perfection. That is what I aspire for mine to look like.”

Ever the open book, Kylie dropped every possible detail about her breast implants in a reply: “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol,” Kylie wrote. Garth Fisher is a plastic surgeon based in Beverly Hills — clearly, Kylie was ready to reveal every possible particular.

The frank honestly is not too surprising coming from Kylie, who has spoken openly about her cosmetic surgeries in the past. During a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Kylie opened up about getting a boob job when she was 19, and how giving birth to her daughter caused her to regret the procedure.

“I got my breasts done before Stormi,” she told her friend Stassi Karanikolaou in the episode. “I had beautiful breasts, like natural t*ts. Sat perfectly — just gorgeous. Like, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish obviously I never got them done to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children. Obviously, I have a daughter, too, I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19.”