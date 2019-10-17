Confession time: I could watch videos of Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, all freaking day. She is just so cute and sweet and happy, and so clearly in love with her mama. Luckily, the makeup mogul doesn't mess around when it comes to sharing clips of her mini me on social media, and it seems like we get new content on the daily. Thanks for being awesome, KyKy! Have y'all seen Kylie Jenner's photos of Stormi and True's pumpkin patch playdate with Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream? The trio of cousins are a total fall mood, and the pics and vids will legit make your day.

OK, so Jenner hit up Instagram on Oct. 16 to share a slideshow of images from the outing on her feed, plus a whole bunch of other stuff in her IG Story. We get to see Stormi — decked out in the cutest jack-o-lantern-printed outfit — hitting up a pumpkin patch with Dream and Khloé Kardashian's daughter, True. They pick out pumpkins, fake-drive a tractor, and basically run around having the best time.

"Let the festivities begin," Jenner, 22, captioned her slideshow.

Check it out:

So sweet!

The three girls playing around on the pumpkins are just such a vibe.

Also, I may or may not have watched this video of Stormi running around the patch about 20 times. She's just so stinkin' cute!

Let's take a closer look at her on-theme outfit:

I wonder if they make that in adult sizes?

Here's Stormi pretending to drive a tractor with True:

Love the denim top and gold Uggs, girl!

And here's Stormi selecting her own baby pumpkin:

Nice choice!

The excursion comes two weeks after Jenner and Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, confirmed that they had split.

"Kylie is doing fine since her breakup with Travis," a source told Us Weekly. "She’s happy and things in her life are great. [Kylie and Travis] love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Travis still has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life."

Love that.

Meanwhile, in the Oct. 10 issue of GQ Germany, Scott gushed about his baby girl and the way she's changed his life.

"Stormi is like a battery, which has given me tremendous energy," he explained. "[She] showed me so many things that I did not [get before]. Many things in life I only noticed when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that ever happened to me. Really."

The rapper went on to share that watching Stormi grow has been "the most magical experience in the world," and that he's "gained a lot of passion for other areas in life" since her birth.

Based on the video below, I'm pretty sure the feeling is mutual.