Kylie Jenner Reveals The 1 Major Cosmetic Procedure She Regrets Having

Kylie Jenner recently opened up about a past cosmetic procedure. Similar to her sisters, there have been years-long speculations that Kylie has had plastic surgery. Besides admitting to getting lip filler (which she briefly dissolved in July 2018), the beauty mogul has fervently denied having any other procedure done. However, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kylie revealed she had her breasts done and she regrets that decision.

On the July 27 episode, Kylie spoke about the surgery with her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou. She shared she had her breasts augmented before her first pregnancy with Stormi in 2018. She was 19 years old at the time, and hinted she wishes she would’ve given herself more time to think about getting it done. “I wish I never got them done to begin with,” Kylie said. “I had beautiful breasts. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children.”

The reality star continued, adding she would be “heartbroken” if Stormi (who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott) wanted to get plastic surgery at a young age. “She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and the best example for her,” Kylie said about her five-year-old daughter. She also revealed that if she could reverse time, she would “do it all differently” and not get anything done.

This confession follows last week’s episode, where Kylie denied that she’s had multiple procedures done on her “whole face.” In the July 20 episode, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared that people mistakenly assume she’s had a lot of plastic surgery due to “low self-esteem.” “I always remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself. I still love myself, and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false,” she said at the time.

Kylie isn’t the only KarJenner who has opened up about their cosmetic procedures in the last few years. During the reunion special of their former show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian confirmed she had a nose job. “Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job,” Khloe said at the June 20, 2021 reunion. “And everyone gets so upset, like, ‘Why don’t I talk about it?’ No one’s ever asked me.”