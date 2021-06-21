Khloé Got Real About How Much Plastic Surgery She's Gotten Over The Years

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on those plastic surgery rumors. Fans have long speculated about what the reality star has (or hasn’t) done to her face, and, for the first time, she’s admitting to going under the knife. But it turns out her plastic surgery history isn’t as extensive as fans guessed. For those wondering what plastic surgery Khloé Kardashian has gotten, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion held all the answers.

Part two of the KUWTK reunion special aired on June 20, and Kardashian got realer than ever about her past facial cosmetic surgeries. She started by explaining how life as a reality star made her more insecure as time went on.

"Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show," she told host Andy Cohen. "That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me.’ I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."

She then addressed the rumors claiming she has had a multitude of surgeries, and revealed there has actually only been one.

"For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job," Kardashian finally confirmed. "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

True empowerment means being able to do whatever one wants with their body, and Kardashian hopes she can help fans at home feel comfortable in their own skin. As she told Cohen, that’s the very reason she has an inclusive size range with her Good American clothing brand.

"I don't want people to feel like they have to be a certain size to be accepted," she shared. "I just want people to be healthy."

Kardashian caught flack in April 2021 when an unedited bikini photo accidentally hit the internet and she pulled it down as quickly as possible. Fans were disappointed she scrubbed the “real” photo from the internet, but it just goes to show everyone, even celebrities, are entitled to sharing as much or as little of themselves as they want online.