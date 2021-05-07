Soon, the phrase Keeping Up with the Kardashians will sound so bittersweet. Even though KUWTK fans knew season 20 would be the final season of their fave show, last night’s May 6 episode revealed the exact heart-to-heart the Kardashians had when they debated whether or not to continue the reality show. Before the fam announced season 20 would be the last, devoted KUWTK lovers got the vibe the end was near — but that doesn’t make the topic any less sensitive! The moment the Kardashians decided to end Keeping Up with the Kardashians left viewers feeling emo AF.

Saying KUWTK had a good run would be an understatement. The iconic 20-season show was so many people’s first introduction to the Kardashian-Jenner family. But, after years of documenting their ups and downs, the Kardashian crew did some reflecting. In Thursday’s episode — aptly titled “End Of An Era” — Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney sat down to discuss renewing their contract with E!. Even though their ultimate decision was obviously to not renew (R.I.P.), it was still super interesting to hear what the women had to say individually.

The whole situation was extra juicy because the family documented the discussion with their phones, rather than the camera crew, because they didn’t “want the crew to film it and have them hear the conversation,” Kris noted before the convo. She also explained why they needed to have the convo in the first place: because, for the first time, the family was conflicted about going on with the show. While Kourtney was the first to confess she thought they shouldn’t renew their contract, eventually Kim and Kris agreed, too.

"We love sharing our lives,” said Kim. “We love that whole aspect of it. Just so many factors have come into our lives since we're now so busy, and we have to just think about what we want out of life and what we want together and what we've built, and do we walk away from that?”

Kim had a good point. Her relatives have always been busybodies, and they all have growing families and separate entrepreneurial endeavors to tend to. However, not everyone wanted to call an end to the KUWTK era. Even with Baby True and a successful clothing business to take care of, Khloé was down to make time for the show — and she said her family’s decision to not do so was “really devastating.”

“Do I think we all need a break sometimes? Yeah, but I don't know if it necessarily means, like, to stop," Khloé said. “Going into this meeting, I really assumed it would be just a conversation that we're all gonna have. But now that I'm in the meeting, it's definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family."

It sucks not everyone was on the same page, and I can totally see where Khloé is coming from. KUWTK was such a major part of the Kardashian family’s lives for nearly 15 years. Still, even good things must come to an end, and it was so sad to watch all four ladies express their appreciation for their production team after breaking the news. Khloé described the crew as her “security blanket” and “second family” while Kris said making the decision was “excruciating.” Kim was thankful for how the crew spent time away from their own families to be with her “crazy family."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

While Thursday’s show was definitely one of the most heartbreaking KUWTK episodes, the season isn’t over just yet — so save your tears (for now, at least)!