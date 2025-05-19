Stassie Karanikolaou Is "Actively Trying" To Reverse Her BBL

Stassie Baby is finally opening up about a cosmetic enhancement that has been speculated about for some time. The influencer, who’s full name is Anastasia Karanikolaou, recently confirmed that she got the dangerous Brazilian butt lift surgery, more commonly known as a BBL. However, Karanikolaou now regrets the decision, and is in the process of trying to reverse it.

“I think it’s not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point that like, yes, I have a BBL,” Karanikolaou shared on the May 16 premiere of her Better Half podcast. “I moved fat around to my butt. Like, f*ck, I’ve also had my tits done.”

The social media personality and Kylie Jenner’s bestie said she wanted to come clean about the procedure when she appeared on Call Her Daddy back in 2022, but “was too scared to physically say it out of my mouth.” Instead, Karanikolaou vaguely mentioned she “moved some stuff around” when she was asked if she had butt implants at the time.

“It's been so hard for me to talk about for so long,” Karanikolaou said. “I made this decision super young. And it's something that I obviously regret.”

“I did not realize at all what I was signing myself up for and I wish that little me didn't feel the way I felt,” Karanikolaou said. “Do not surgically alter your body for a trend at a time. Just know it's only going to be relevant for a little bit. Do things for yourself. There should be a law that you can't get surgery until you're 25.”

The influencer said she’s now “actively been trying to fix” the procedure. “I literally have another surgery in a few weeks to try and reduce the size of it even more,” Karanikolaou said. “This decision I made when I was super young has now been affecting me.”

Karanikolaou got emotional as she spoke about why she got the BBL “for the validation of other people,” apologizing to anyone who may have felt they needed to “fit this mold of what people think that women should look like” because of her body alterations.

“If there was anyone over the years that I've made feel that way — oh my god, I'm going to cry. I really am sorry,” Karanikolaou said. “I know what it feels like and I hope that together we can come to this place and feel and have this be an open, honest place for all of us to work through things.”