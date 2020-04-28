Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be full of dramatic family moments, but the KarJenners look back on their most iconic scenes through the years with nothing but fondness. For example, while others would be embarrassed to bring up old conversations, Kylie Jenner loves them so much she recreates them on TikTok for the world to see. Kylie Jenner and Stassie's TikTok recreating KUWTK lines is a must-watch video for fans of the series.

Fans can find all types of content on Kylie's TikTok page, ranging from videos of the star promoting her Kylie Cosmetics products and clips of her flaunting her freshly-done makeup and nails, to videos of her daughter, Stormi, being an ordinary, adorable 2 year old. Fans never know what to expect when it comes to Kylie's next post, but all they know is that it's going to be entertaining.

While in quarantine away from her sisters, Kylie has been sharing more TikTok content than ever before. Kylie's latest video features her friend Stassie Karanikolaou, who is a well-known influencer on Instagram with over seven million followers.

In their TikTok together, they recreate a KUWTK scene between Kris and Kendall Jenner that involved a joke about Kendall's jeans that her mother didn't understand.

Dana Pleasant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Those are cute jeans," mouthed Kylie, pretending to be her mother.

"You're cute jeans," Karanikolaou replied back, portraying Kendall.

"Those are mine?" Kylie said, imitating her mother's confused expression.

After a few back and forth comments, Karanikolaou frustratingly said, "No! You are cute jeans!"

Watch their epic TikTok video below.

KUWTK fans loved the clip and one fan even edited the TikTok so it played next to the original scene featuring Kris and Kendall. After watching it, I think it's safe to say Kylie and Karanikolaou nailed their impersonations.

Watch the side-by-side comparison below.

After that Jenner and Stassie recreated a bunch of iconic lines from the show one after the other and it was pure comedy.

Just a few weeks ago, Kylie was creating TikToks with someone else: her mother. On April 7, the makeup mogul shared a clip of her and Kris recreating Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's iconic "ABCDEFG" scene.

Watch the video below.

Kylie's TikToks are the best, so it's no wonder she already has over 7 million followers on the platform.