Fans may look to celebrities' social media pages to entertain themselves during this quarantine, but those same stars are looking for outlets to distract themselves, too. Many celebs have taken to joining TikTok, filming livestreams, and posting throwback pictures for all the world to see. The Kardashians are among the many stars self-quarantining due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and each member is keeping themselves busy in their own way. Kim Kardashian has been posting a lot of old pictures of her family lately, and Kim Kardashian's Instagram about social distancing reveals it's because she misses her sisters.

For the past few days, Kardashian, Kanye West, and their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — have been isolating themselves in their home away from their other family members. The kids haven't found it hard to keep busy, and that's all thanks to their massive playroom full of toys, arts and crafts supplies, and stuffed animals. While playing with blocks one day, Chicago spontaneously sang a cute rendition of "Rain Rain Go Away" to Psalm, showing they're more than capable of keeping themselves entertained at home.

As for Kardashian herself, she's been using social media as an escape. On March 15, she revealed on IG she would be sharing old family pictures in the next few days since there's nothing else to do. "Bored and organizing lots of pics in my computer. Get ready for some good throw backs," she said.

Kardashian was true to her word. Following her 2009 throwback selfie and her picture of Robert Kardashian, Kardashian shared a snap of her and Kendall Jenner getting glammed up, revealing she's been missing her family so much. "I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this," she said. "Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined. It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s."

Kardashian urged others to do the same and not take the situation lightly. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart," she added.

"Together apart" describes this situation perfectly. Hopefully, everyone can be reunited with their family members soon once it's deemed safe to do so.

