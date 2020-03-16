Chicago is really taking after her father, especially in the music department. Kanye West always brings his family to his weekly Sunday Services, where a whole lot of singing takes place, so that could explain why Chi isn't shy about performing in front of her family. Kim Kardashian's video of Chicago singing to Psalm will brighten your day.

The Kardashian-Wests are one talented family and the KUWTK star makes sure to document when her kids put on a performance. For example, Kardashian has shared so many videos of North singing at West's Sunday Services over the years, as well as clips of North dancing in front of her school and rapping at the opening of the Yeezy Season 8 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. While it's clear North loves performing, it seems Chicago is well on her way to becoming an entertainer, too, and she's already gained a fan: her younger brother, Psalm.

On March 15, Kardashian caught the moment Chi sang Psalm a nursery rhyme, and it's so pure. While playing with blocks in their massive playroom, Chi became inspired to sing Psalm a cute rendition of "Rain Rain Go Away." Instead of singing, "Rain, rain, go away/ Come again another day/ Daddy wants to play/ Rain, rain go away," Chi sang, "Rain, rain, go away/ Little Psalmy wants to play/ Rain, rain, go away."

Psalm appeared to really enjoy the song, as he flailed his arms while looking up at his sister.

The brother-sister moment warmed the hearts of so many celebrities, including their uncle, Tristan Thompson. "❤️chi chi ❤️," he commented. "Angel 💞💞💞," model Winnie Harlow wrote. "Oh you have a singer on your hands! She was on pitch!" viral internet star Kalen Allen gushed.

Allen's totally got that right. This wasn't even the first time Kardashian caught Chi singing. In January, the star shared a few clips of her youngest daughter singing the phrase, "Jesus I love you," as well as a snippet of West's Jesus Is King track "Selah."

Take a look below.

One day, maybe Chi will join North on stage during Sunday Services, too.