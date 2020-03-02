At the age of six, North West has already accomplished what many people only dream about. She earned her first solo cover on WWD in February 2019, and now, she's coming for any aspiring rapper's music career. The tiny tot made her debut performance during one of the world's most high-profile events: Paris Fashion Week. This video of North rapping at the Yeezy Fashion Show is truly a sight to see.

North's father Kanye West is known for creating captivating, one-of-a-kind experiences when it comes to his shows. In February 2016, West debuted his album Life Of Pablo during his Yeezy Season 3 show in New York and fans were blown away. West's 2020 Paris fashion show was nowhere near short of surprises.

North's performance started with the sound of honking car horns before North appeared to officially unveil Season 8. She spat a few bars on the mic while models strutted their stuff down the outdoor runway in Yeezy's signature monochromatic looks. North's got some serious confidence to be able to stand up there alone (well, Kanye was by her side, but still). An icon.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, walk to the streets, yeah," she rapped.

North seems to have picked up a thing or two from her dad and his successful rap career. After dropping a few bars, she remembered to shout out her day one, cousin Penelope Disick.

At one point, West signaled North to wrap up her performance, but like the living legend she is, North kept going and screamed into the mic. Regardless, West seemed pleased in the end, wearing a smile from ear to ear.

If you think you may have heard North's beat before, it's because you have. Her performance was a new spin on the track "What Are Those" by 4-year-old rapper ZaZa.

She released the single under the name "What I Do?" in August 2019.

ZaZa on YouTube

North's rendition of the sick track was pretty awesome. Maybe West can arrange a collaboration between the two bite-size MCs in the near future. I have a feeling fans would be here for it.