Nothing makes the internet happier than an adorable video of a toddler being their cute self. The Kardashian-Jenners' Instagrams are some of the best places to find the most innocent baby content. The sisters constantly update fans with all their children's latest milestones and overall cutest moments, and Kim Kardashian's video of Chicago singing Kanye West's "Selah" tops them all.

After years of releasing hip hop albums, West dropped his first-ever gospel album, Jesus Is King, in October 2019. The album was originally supposed to drop that September, but after adding in "a few final tweaks," the album came a month late. Fans almost gave up hope the album would ever arrive, so when West finally dropped Jesus Is King, they were ecstatic.

West holds weekly Sunday Services, where he often performs his Jesus Is King songs, and, despite his youngest daughter, Chicago, only being 2 years old, she's already taking on her father's love for gospel.

On Monday, Jan. 28, Kardashian shared a video of Chi repeatedly singing the phrase, "Jesus I love you." In another video, Chi appears to sing the "Hallelujah" part in West's Jesus Is King track "Selah." Hearing her try to remember all the lyrics is honestly the most innocent thing you'll ever see.

"Chi’s favorite songs 🙏🏼✨," Kardashian captioned the post. Fans also gushed over Chi, writing things like, "She's adorable," "So cute," and "I wanna cry."

In September 2019, Kardashian also shared videos of her oldest daughter, North, singing at West's Sunday Service concert in Detroit.

West explained how he came up with his weekly Services during a May 2019 episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

"It's just an idea we had to open up our hearts to make music that we felt was as pure and as positive as possible," West revealed. He also said the events go on "for an hour every Sunday" and serve as a place for families to "come together" and "feel good."

West's Sunday Services are clearly making his children very happy, so much so that they perform their own Sunday Service concerts at home.