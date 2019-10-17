5 ‘Sunday Service’ Costumes Kanye West Would Definitely Approve Of

I'd be lying if I said that attending one of Kanye West's Sunday Services wasn't right at the top of my Life Goals list. In case you somehow missed the drop of this transformative enterprise, here's what you need to know: West started holding the weekly pop-up church experience back in January 2019. The location changes regularly, but the service typically features a gospel choir, and combines the rapper's love of music, fashion, and faith. The event is invite-only, but there have been tons of clips from the gatherings shared on social media over the last 10 months and, I have to admit, I love the way the KarJenner crew does church clothes. Their looks are all just so minimal and modern, and I can't think of a better fit to take out for a spin on Oct. 31. Here, then, are five Sunday Service costume ideas. Fake it 'til you make it, right?

1. Man On The Mountain: Kanye At Coachella

On Apr. 21 — aka, Easter Sunday — West brought his Sunday Service to the second weekend of Coachella. It was the first time the event was open to the public and Ye's much-anticipated festival Service drew a massive crowd as he and his choir performed on top of a mini-mountain for two hours.

To commemorate the occasion, Kanye and the choir got decked out in loose-fitting pastel pinks and purples. It was all very Easter Egg-chic. Kanye even dyed his hair purple.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To steal West's style for Halloween, you'll need a comfy, muted purple t-shirt, like this one from Old Navy:

Then add a pair of baggy pink cargo pants:

And top off your look with some temporary purple hair dye:

2. Sister Act: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner At Coachella

West wasn't the only member of the Kar-Jenner fam in attendance at Coachella. His wife, Kim Kardashian, hit up the event with the couple's kids in tow. Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian both rolled up, too. Ditto Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Here's a video that Kim posted of the whole crew on Snapchat:

I'm totally obsessed with the outfits worn by Kim and Kendall, though, so grab your bestie and copy the dynamic duo.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you're going as Kim, the first thing you'll need is a taupe, sleeveless mock turtleneck top. I'm loving this version from Lulus:

Next up: A long, lean taupe skirt.

One of my favorite parts of Kim's outfit is the surprising pop of green delivered by the trio of bangles that punctuate various parts of her arms. Here's a pretty good dupe:

To finish off the costume, throw on a pair of skinny brown sunnies:

While Kim's outfit is all muted and soft, Kendall's is bright white and breezy. Start off with a satin cami, like this one from Asos:

Then pair it with a white satin wrap skirt with a sexy slit up to there.

Finally, accessorize your costume with a pair of gold swirl earrings and tortoise shades, both courtesy of Amazon.

3. Mommy & Me in DC

West held a surprise Sunday Service at Howard University's homecoming on Oct. 12. The crowd gathered at 8 a.m. on the quad for the performance, and Kim Kardashian entered the fray with the couple's daughter, North West.

I think these looks would make a great costume for any mom who plans on going trick-or-treating with her toddler.

Let's start with Kim, because her look is super clean and easy to replicate. For starters, you'll need a long-sleeve white top:

A pair of skinny white pants:

And a couple of layered gold necklaces.

It was actually North who upped the fashion game at this service, thanks to her cool shades and edgy Sherpa jacket.

Steal the little diva's style with this sherpa-lined jacket from Gap:

Next, you'll need a pair of beige cargos:

And the pièce de résistance — a retro pair of square beige shades:

4. Pitch Perfect: The Samples Choir

If you've got a whole posse that wants to dress up together, going as The Samples — West's official Sunday Service gospel choir — is a seriously cool and easy idea.

Here they are performing a remix of Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" at a Service held on June 30.

The best part about this costume is that everyone in your squad only needs to purchase one of two things — either a choir robe or a set of neutral scrubs.

5. Church Merch

ICYMI, West got majorly dragged on social media after selling "church clothes" at his Easter Sunday Service for astronomical prices — like $225 for a branded sweatshirt and $50 for a pair of socks. You know, just a small price to pay to worship at the temple of Kanye.

Of course, that didn't stop his extended fam from sporting the gear:

TBH, I kinda like it. And thanks to Amazon, fans can still score a bunch of cheap(er) knock-offs of this stuff, which you should totally do if you're looking for a dope group costume.

Here's a round-up of some of my fave pieces:

So there you have it, dolls. Happy trick-or-treating and Godspeed!