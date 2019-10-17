Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

5 ‘Sunday Service’ Costumes Kanye West Would Definitely Approve Of

By Hollee Actman Becker

I'd be lying if I said that attending one of Kanye West's Sunday Services wasn't right at the top of my Life Goals list. In case you somehow missed the drop of this transformative enterprise, here's what you need to know: West started holding the weekly pop-up church experience back in January 2019. The location changes regularly, but the service typically features a gospel choir, and combines the rapper's love of music, fashion, and faith. The event is invite-only, but there have been tons of clips from the gatherings shared on social media over the last 10 months and, I have to admit, I love the way the KarJenner crew does church clothes. Their looks are all just so minimal and modern, and I can't think of a better fit to take out for a spin on Oct. 31. Here, then, are five Sunday Service costume ideas. Fake it 'til you make it, right?

1. Man On The Mountain: Kanye At Coachella

On Apr. 21 — aka, Easter Sunday — West brought his Sunday Service to the second weekend of Coachella. It was the first time the event was open to the public and Ye's much-anticipated festival Service drew a massive crowd as he and his choir performed on top of a mini-mountain for two hours.

To commemorate the occasion, Kanye and the choir got decked out in loose-fitting pastel pinks and purples. It was all very Easter Egg-chic. Kanye even dyed his hair purple.

To steal West's style for Halloween, you'll need a comfy, muted purple t-shirt

Soft-Washed Perfect-Fit Crew-Neck Tee
$5
 | 
Old Navy

Then add a pair of baggy pink cargo pants:

Outsiders Tactical Cargo Pants
$70
 | 
Club Giv

And top off your look with some temporary purple hair dye:

Play 'Do Temporary Hair Color, Hair Wax
$12
 | 
Amazon

2. Sister Act: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner At Coachella

West wasn't the only member of the Kar-Jenner fam in attendance at Coachella. His wife, Kim Kardashian, hit up the event with the couple's kids in tow. Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian both rolled up, too. Ditto Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Here's a video that Kim posted of the whole crew on Snapchat:

I'm totally obsessed with the outfits worn by Kim and Kendall, though, so grab your bestie and copy the dynamic duo.

If you're going as Kim, the first thing you'll need is a taupe, sleeveless mock turtleneck top.

Alive and Kicking Taupe Sleeveless Turtleneck Top
$26
 | 
Lulus

Next up: A long, lean taupe skirt.

BASIC TAUPE LONG LINE MIDI SKIRT
$15
 | 
Pretty Little Thing

One of my favorite parts of Kim's outfit is the surprising pop of green delivered by the trio of bangles that punctuate various parts of her arms.

Womens Tribal Bangle Bracelet Multi Set
$9
 | 
Amazon

To finish off the costume, throw on a pair of skinny brown sunnies:

Vintage Skinny Cat Eye Glasses
$4
 | 
Amazon

While Kim's outfit is all muted and soft, Kendall's is bright white and breezy. Start off with a satin cami

Satin Cami
$24
 | 
Asos

Then pair it with a white satin wrap skirt with a sexy slit up to there.

Satin Wrap Midaxi Skirt
$12
 | 
BooHoo

Finally, accessorize your costume with a pair of gold swirl earrings and tortoise shades

Simple Geometric Gold Spiral Hoop Earrings
$8
 | 
Amazon
Mission Mark II Rectangle Frame Sunglasses
$10
 | 
Amazon

3. Mommy & Me in DC

West held a surprise Sunday Service at Howard University's homecoming on Oct. 12. The crowd gathered at 8 a.m. on the quad for the performance, and Kim Kardashian entered the fray with the couple's daughter, North West.

I think these looks would make a great costume for any mom who plans on going trick-or-treating with her toddler.

Let's start with Kim, because her look is super clean and easy to replicate. For starters, you'll need a long-sleeve white top:

Featherweight Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
$12
 | 
Gap

A pair of skinny white pants:

Super Comfy Stretch Pull-On Millennium Twill Pant
$26
 | 
Amazon

And a couple of layered gold necklaces.

Lotus Bud and Buddha Charm Pendants on Layered 16 and 18 inch chains
$50
 | 
Devi Ro on Amazon

It was actually North who upped the fashion game at this service, thanks to her cool shades and edgy Sherpa jacket.

Steal the little diva's style with this sherpa-lined jacket

Kids Sherpa-Lined Cord Jacket
$30
 | 
Gap Factory

Next, you'll need a pair of beige cargos:

Girls Cargo Pants
$20
 | 
Forever 21

And the pièce de résistance — a retro pair of square beige shades:

Retro Oversized Square Sunglasses
$13
 | 
Amazon

4. Pitch Perfect: The Samples Choir

If you've got a whole posse that wants to dress up together, going as The Samples — West's official Sunday Service gospel choir — is a seriously cool and easy idea.

Here they are performing a remix of Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" at a Service held on June 30.

The best part about this costume is that everyone in your squad only needs to purchase one of two things — either a choir robe or a set of neutral scrubs.

Leishungao Senior Classic Choir Robe
$20
 | 
Amazon
Unisex Scrub Set
$16
 | 
All Heart

5. Church Merch

ICYMI, West got majorly dragged on social media after selling "church clothes" at his Easter Sunday Service for astronomical prices — like $225 for a branded sweatshirt and $50 for a pair of socks. You know, just a small price to pay to worship at the temple of Kanye.

Of course, that didn't stop his extended fam from sporting the gear:

TBH, I kinda like it. And thanks to Amazon, fans can still score a bunch of cheap(er) knock-offs of this stuff, which you should totally do if you're looking for a dope group costume.

Here's a round-up of some of my fave pieces:

Kanye West Sunday Service Holy Spirit
$32
 | 
Amazon
Kanye West Sunday Service Trust God
$32
 | 
Amazon
Kanye West HOLY Spirit Hoodie
$36
 | 
Amazon
Kanye West Sunday Service Printed Jogging Pants
$31
 | 
Amazon
Holy Spirit Sweatshirt for Sunday Service
$35
 | 
Amazon

So there you have it, dolls. Happy trick-or-treating and Godspeed!