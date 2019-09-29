North West is seriously the cutest. With superstar parents like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she was bound to be a star herself, so it's no surprise that North is already making headlines with her own performance skills at Kanye's Sunday Service events. Thankfully, North's social media queen mom captured the moment for fans on her Instagram story. Kim K's videos of North singing along to Kanye West's Sunday Service are downright adorable.

Kardashian's recent Instagram videos showed North seriously belting it out at Kanye's Sunday Service concert at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater in Detroit. Not missing a lyric, the six-year-old proved that she can hold her own while dancing and singing along with Kim, Kanye, and fellow attendees — even with a missing front tooth. Together, they all vivaciously sang and danced, and it looks like Kardashian was right near the action being a supportive mother as always. She even captioned one Instagram story of North, "Sing it girl."

The Sunday Services are a weekly Christian gathering that combine Kanye's love of music, fashion, and faith. The spiritual get-togethers have been described by Kardashian as a healing event for her husband. Since debuting on January 6, 2019, they've been held in different locations every week. Sunday Services are invite-only, and attendees are usually required to sign non-disclosure agreements. However, there have been recent gatherings open to the public. "It's just an idea we had to open up our hearts to make music that we felt was as pure and as positive as possible and just do it for an hour every Sunday, and have something where people can just come together and feel good with their families," Kanye described in an interview on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Sunday Service looks like such a transformative experience. If you want to experience it for yourself, you'll have a chance to get an inside look this fall by watching West's new Jesus Is King documentary. The film, called Jesus Is King: A Kanye West Film, will be an IMAX experience hitting the big screen globally on Oct. 25. The film will accompany the release of West's new album, Jesus Is King, which is slated to come out on Sept. 29.

"Filmed in the summer of 2019, Jesus Is King brings Kanye West's famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell's never-before-seen installation in Arizona's Painted Desert," a release from IMAX said of the film. "This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with music from his new album Jesus Is King — all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of IMAX."

Attendees at listening parties for the album in Detroit and Chicago have already gotten a sneak peak at clips from the documentary. If you weren't one of the lucky ones in attendance, you'll just have to wait until Oct. 25 for your very own Sunday Service. With his whole family on board for the ride, it definitely looks like this new phase of Kanye's life and career will be a whole new vibe.