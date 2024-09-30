Ariana Grande Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors

Ariana Grande finally put all those plastic surgery rumors to rest. During an interview with Vanity Fair, Grande was hooked up to a lie detector test and asked plenty of questions — including some about the speculated cosmetic procedures she’s undergone. Grande made a point to deny the rumors, and yes, she was telling the truth.

Grande confirmed that she’s never gotten a nose job, boob job, face lift, fox eye lift, chin implant, or BBL (Brazilian butt lift). “This is the best day of my life,” she said, as her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo interviewed her. “Take that, you YouTube people.” (Grande was referring to people who make videos, listing all the work that they think she’s had done.)

Specifically, Grande nodded to the speculation around her getting the fox eye lift procedure. “No, but I discovered it through people who thought I did, and I said, ‘Thank you,’” she said.

“I’ve had fillers in various places and botox but I stopped like four years ago, and that is the extent,” Grande continued. “But also like in full support of all people who do these things. Werk. Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed. Why do we care?”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Grande had a sense of humor throughout the questioning. When asked if she ever got a BBL, Grande joked, “Get the f*ck out of here... Yes.” The lie detector tech added, “She’s being deceptive.” Grande added that she would never get one. “No, that wouldn’t work for me. I don’t think that’s my thing, and I’m OK with that.”

In a separate part of the Vanity Fair interview, Grande spoke about public opinion. “The back-and-forth throughout the course of my career has been really hard to navigate mentally,” she said. “I was this approachable, funny redhead on Nickelodeon and everyone liked me. And then I had one too many hit records, and everyone decided that I was an evil diva. And then other terrible things happened, and all of a sudden I was this hero and this victim.”