Demi Lovato’s Wedding Dress Has An Unexpected Connection To Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes officially tied the knot in Santa Barbara on May 25. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, the newly-weds gave an inside look at their wedding insights. Lovato, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, also shared plenty of details about her wedding dress — a gown that has a surprising connection to Miley Cyrus.

Lovato and Cyrus both opted for Vivienne Westwood wedding dresses. (Cyrus wore her gown for her wedding to Liam Hemsworth, when they got married at their home in Franklin, Tennessee in 2018.) Lovato told Vogue about her dress choice, “I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood’s designs for a long time.”

“When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets,” Lovato continued.

Lovato had seen a photo of a Westwood gown online, which she showed the couture team for design inspo — specifically, she was a fan of the dress’ “creative draping and use of corsetry.” Going off that picture, they were able to create a custom look for Lovato. “We were not only able to work off that [initial] inspiration, but we added touches that really make this dress so special to me,” the Disney channel alum said. “I love everything about the dress.”

“I love the way that they designed the dress, it feels perfect and makes me feel so confident in my body,” Lovato added in a different Vogue exclusive.

Stylist Jill Jacobs worked with Lovato on her wedding looks. “Demi was a vision—and each look perfectly reflected different aspects of her beauty and personality,” Jacobs told Vogue. The expert also helped complete the look, adding a cathedral-style veil.

Lovato’s gown bore a striking resemblance to Cyrus’ wedding dress, particularly the off-the-shoulder neckline and draping. However, Cyrus opted for an ivory dress with more gold undertones, while Lovato’s was “pearl white.” The Something Beautiful singer also skipped wearing a veil for her nuptials.