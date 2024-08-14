Demi Lovato Has No Plans To Tour Ever Again

Demi Lovato has headlined massive tours for the past decade and a half, but now they’re ready to get off the road for good. The 31-year-old singer, who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, has hinted that they’re sick of tour life before, and recently doubled down on that conviction in a candid interview. Sorry, Lovatics, but it sounds like the live performances are going to be a lot less frequent going forward.

Lovato revealed her decision in an Aug. 14 The Hollywood Reporter profile, which noted: “She’s not sure she’ll ever tour again.” “It takes a toll on your body,” Lovato said. “I’m not 15 anymore.”

This isn’t the first time Lovato has spoken about never touring again. On their Holy Fvck Tour in 2022, Lovato got sick during the South American leg and posted an Instagram Story saying, “I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

Lovato did confirm their still working on new music in the THR interview — including her new collaboration with Grupo Firme “Chula” — but it sounds like the Holy Fvck Tour may now also have been her farewell tour.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bringing an end to her touring days is part of a larger step back from the entertainment industry that Lovato spoke about in the new profile. “Sometimes I think it’s time for me to move on, but I’m in this weird position in my career because I still rely on music for my income,” she said.

The superstar detailed how they previously used their musical and acting success as a replacement for her father’s love (Lovato had a distant relationship with their birth father, who died of cancer in 2013). But since she’s worked through that unhealthy response, she’s not as dependent on fame. “Now that I’ve dealt with those daddy issues, I don’t need the industry as much as I once did, and I’m proud of myself for getting here,” Lovato said.