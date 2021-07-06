There’s little I love more than getting a new piercing. I love the bling and sparkle they give off, not to mention it just feels refreshing and exciting every time — like a complete change to your look, whether something small like, a tragus piercing, or something bigger, like a septum piercing. However, certain bigger piercings are a big commitment, in maintenance, cost, and pain (albeit temporary). If you find yourself itching for a septum piercing, but you’re not ready to seal the deal just yet, try the look on sans commitment with these fake septum rings.

Whether you’re on the fence about getting a septum ring and want to test it out before you do the thing or you just want the flexibility of flirting with the style on and off at will, getting a fake septum piercing is the right move. For the most part, fake septum rings are extremely affordable, and there are plenty of options out there, so you can try out a slew of different looks.

Each of these eight fake septum piercings is made from materials that won’t bother your nose and promise to be comfortable enough for all-day wear. There are simple hoops, gem-filled options, and a few septum rings with designs you would’ve never expected to see. No matter what your style is, there’s a fake septum piercing waiting for you.

