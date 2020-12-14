Everyone deserves to be supported by loved ones during tough times, and Matty Healy's response to FKA twigs’ lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf makes it clear The 1975 singer is standing by his girlfriend. On Dec. 13, two days after FKA twigs filed the lawsuit against her ex, Healy posted a picture of the MAGDALENE singer alongside this caption: "💐🌱❤️🌸🍄🦦legend🌑🌞🌍🪐icon🌈⭐️☄️☘️🌹loml👑👑👑." Sweet!

On Dec. 11, FKA twigs sued LaBeouf in the Los Angeles Superior Court for abuse she alleged LaBeouf inflicted upon her while they dated from 2018 to 2019. In the lawsuit, FKA twigs accused the Transformers actor of alleged sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. She also alleged he knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. In the same lawsuit, Karolyn Pho, a stylist who previously dated LaBeouf, also made allegations of abuse against the actor.

In response to these abuse allegations, LaBeouf wrote to The New York Times, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel ... I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Rachel Luna/FilmMagic/Getty Images

One incident described in the lawsuit allegedly took place when FKA twigs and LaBeouf were on their way back to Los Angeles from a trip to a California desert shortly after Valentine's Day 2019. LaBeouf allegedly woke her up in the middle of the night by choking her, then drove recklessly without his seatbelt and allegedly threatened to crash the car unless she told him she loved him. After the musician begged to be released, he allegedly let her go at a gas station, where she claims he allegedly threw her against the car, screamed in her face, and ultimately forced her back into the car.

Reports of a split between FKA twigs and LaBeouf first started circulating in June of 2019. By January of 2020, she and Healy were romantically linked in January after having been spotted together at RuPaul's DragCon UK. They were Instagram official just a month later.

Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Dec. 12, Sia opened up about her alleged experience with LaBeouf. "I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," she wrote on Twitter alongside a New York Times article detailing the lawsuit. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away."

In a follow-up tweet, she expressed her support for FKA twigs. "Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs⁩," she wrote. "This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you."

Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for FKA twigs, Pho, and LaBeouf for further comment on the lawsuit, as well as reps for LaBeouf and Sia for comment on her tweets, and did not hear back in time for publication.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800) 799-SAFE (7233) or visit thehotline.org.