Hailey Baldwin is a minimalist when it comes to the tattoos she’s got inked on her body, but that doesn’t make the art any less intriguing. The model is known to debut subtle tattoos everywhere from her neck to her fingertips, and fans love getting little glimpses of the body art. Just like any other tattoo-loving celeb, it's hard to keep up with all of her ink, so if you've been trying to figure out how many tattoos Hailey Baldwin has, the answer is right around 19, and we're taking a look at them all below.

Baldwin's not shy about showing off all her tattoos, and she's even given the highest compliment to her go-to tattoo artist JonBoy: referrals. "I would say I'm closest to Hailey [Baldwin]," JonBoy told Refinery29 in January 2018. "I don’t know how many tattoos she has at this point — maybe 17 or 18, I’ve lost count — but I always try and make myself available for her. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t have been tattooing Kendall and Kylie [Jenner], Justin [Bieber], or anyone else. All these celebrities have come to me because Hailey said, ‘Yeah, he’s chill — go for it.’”

To find out more about Baldwin's tattoos and what they mean, scroll down.

1. J for Justin

Baldwin initialed the first letter of her husband's name on her ring finger in October 2020. Fans got a close-up look at it thanks to NYC based tattoo artist Mr. K, who did the job for Baldwin.

2. Lover

Baldwin has "lover" written right underneath her cross tattoo, which many fans connect to Taylor Swift's album of the same name. Baldwin debuted the tattoo in September 2019, just two weeks after Swift's Lover album dropped.

3. The Moon, Stars, & More

Tattoo artist Doctor Woo used the top of Baldwin's hand as a canvas on which he inked a variety of different designs in August 2019.

4. A Diamond

Baldwin has a tiny diamond tattooed on her neck, near her ear.

5. Heart On Her Sleeve

Baldwin has the tiniest heart inked on her collar bone.

6. Chevron Lines

Baldwin got two chevron arrows tattooed on her pinky finger in April 2017.

7. Zephaniah 2:3

Baldwin has yet another religious tattoo on the back of her neck, which she revealed in September 2016 is for the scripture Zephaniah 2:3: "Seek the Lord, all you humble of the earth who have carried out his command; Seek righteousness, seek humility, perhaps you will be hidden in the day of the Lord's anger."

8. Her Parents' Anniversary

Baldwin has the roman numerals "VI-X-XC" tattooed on her wrist, which translates to June 10, 1990 — her parents' wedding anniversary. The model showed off the sentimental piece in an Instagram post in March 2016.

9. A Star

Baldwin debuted the tiny tattoo in August 2016.

10. A Gun

Baldwin herself isn't quite sure why she decided on this tattoo on the front of her finger. "Tbh I don't know why I have this tattoo," she captioned an Instagram pic in December 2015. "Just another story to tell lol. It is what it is."

11. Minas Gerais

Baldwin has the name of a southeastern Brazilian state tattooed on her ankle, though the meaning behind it is unclear.

12. A Broken Red Heart

Courtesy of Hailey Baldwin on Snapchat

Baldwin and BFF Kendall Jenner have matching heart tattoos on the inside of their index fingers.

13. Her Last Name

Baldwin and her cousin Ireland also got matching tattoos of their last name inked on their fingers.

14. G for Georgia

In June 2015, Baldwin showed off an initial tattoo behind her ear, revealing that it was in honor Zoe Church's founding pastor Chad Veach's daughter who was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder in 2012.

15. 2 Corinthians 4:18

Baldwin has "unseen" tattooed on her spine. According to JonBody, it's a nod to the 2 Corinthians 4:18 bible verse, which reads: "So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal."

16. Gente

It's clear Baldwin loves matching tattoos. She and pal Mari Fonseca both had JonBoy tattoo the word "gente" on their midsections, which means "people" in Spanish.

17. Prayer Hands

Jenner assisted Baldwin by designing this "pray" tattoo. Half the word is written on both of her hands so that when you put them together to pray, it spells out the whole word.

18. John 3:30

Baldwin has "3:30" tattooed on the side of her hand in honor of the John 3:30 bible verse that reads, "He must become greater; I must become less."

19. A Tiny Cross

Baldwin has the symbol of faith tattooed on the side of her neck.