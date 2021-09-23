Billie Eilish’s style evolution has been a drastic one. Some days, she can be seen wearing her typical baggy clothes, and others she can be the belle of the ball in formal wear. She’s a chameleon with the way she’s always switching up her fashion and beauty looks, and it keeps fans on their toes. Early in her career, she was known for her electric green hair, but she’s since opted for a more subdued look. Now, Billie Eilish has revealed the reason she dyed her hair blonde, and it’s deeper than you’d think.

Eilish graced the cover of Elle's October 2021 issue, in which she got honest about all of the pitfalls of fame. For her, privacy has been a particularly pressing issue, and it’s actually the reason she stopped dying her hair green.

“I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me,” Eilish said. “I wanted anonymity.” She recalled going to a public park with her friend and having a new sense of freedom with blonde hair. Eilish added, “I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had. But my friend was like, ‘Don’t worry: You’re okay. Nothing’s gonna happen.’ And I took my hood off, and I felt like a new person.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eilish wants fans to know she’s always the same girl underneath, regardless of what her exterior looks like.

“I had no goal of ‘This is going to make everybody think differently of me,” she said. “The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, ‘I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie. I’m still the same person. I’m not just different Barbies with different heads.”

Elle

Eilish was thrust into the spotlight at the age of 14 when her debut single, “Ocean Eyes,” went viral. In the interview, she admitted fame isn’t something she expected or asked for. “I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life,” the singer said.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened, and everyone from fans to paparazzi have grown a vested interest in her personal life. “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men?” Eilish questioned. “When people send me something mean, it hurts my soul.”

Elle

At times, fame has even put Eilish in scary situations — including having stalkers. However, she’s taken all of the downfalls of fame with a grain of salt and acknowledged she’s still evolving each day. “You’re not even supposed to really know who you are until you’re at least my age or older,” she said.

Fans, paparazzi, and naysayers can share their opinion all they want, but at the end of the day, Eilish has autonomy over her body and can do as she pleases.