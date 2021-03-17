Billie Eilish Went Platinum Blonde & Looks Like A Whole New Person

Hello, and welcome to Not Just Your Average Wednesday. Today, we're celebrating a major change no one saw coming: Billie Eilish went platinum blonde. The "Bad Guy" singer ditched her signature lime green and black ombré hair for an all-over bleach blonde shag — parted curtain bangs and all. Not to be that person, but this is everything I wanted and more.

On Tuesday, March 16, Eilish posted an Instagram Story slide with the text, "Can you guess what color?" teasing an impending hair transformation. Several hours later, on Wednesday, March 17, she revealed the platinum blonde hair color to the world. In a subsequent Instagram Feed post, she shared a clear photo of the new look with the caption, "pinch me," likely because she, too, cannot believe the green is gone. And neither can anyone in her Instagram comments.

Fans and fellow stars have flooded Eilish's Instagram post with a flurry of praise for the new look. "No, pinch me," wrote Skai Jackson, while Yara Shahidi commented a heart-eye emoji. The rest were different variations of incoherent screams that I have never related to more in my life, because look at her. Look at the beauty that is blonde Billie Eilish:

This is Eilish's first foray back into lighter colors after a looooooong stint with her classic lime roots and black ends. Prior to that look, however, Eilish wasn't a stranger to lighter colors. She's also rocked royal blue hair, light blue hair, and silver hair in the past, but seemingly never such a classic blonde shade — at least not in a long time.

I don't know where we go when we all fall asleep, but my best guess is to the hair salon to copy this look stat.