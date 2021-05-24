Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas know a thing or two about making an entrance. The actress and musician arrived to the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in style. Her hubby Nick Jonas may have been hosting the night, but Chopra commanded all the attention as she hit the red carpet. Generally, though, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2021 BBMAs was a whole mood — and a steamy one at that — when they united on the carpet.

Chopra and her husband are no strangers to turning heads at award shows. The couple grabs major attention each time they step out and breathe in each other’s direction, so you can imagine the utter frenzy they swirl up at major events, like when they teamed up to announce the 2021 Oscar nominees. When the 2021 BBMAs rolled around, they were ready to dominate the show. Jonas opened the show with an epic live performance, and then proceeded to host the rest of the night’s events. As for Chopra, she was there to cheer him on the whole way through, stealing the show herself for a moment in her sheer, crystal-embellished gown.

But Chopra’s dress wasn’t the only thing people were looking at on the carpet. When the couple posed for photographers before the show, Chopra and Jonas cozied up to each other big time, sharing a sweet kiss. The moment was brief, but it was true goals if I do say so myself. The lovebird vibes only continued as the two repositioned themselves post-kiss. Jonas accidentally stepped on Chopra’s dress, quickly readjusting and fixing her skirt when he noticed. Peep the whole intimate moment yourself below:

The BBMAs weren’t the first awards show the couple rolled up to in style this year. The 74th British Academy Film Awards took place on April 10 and the pair had #couplegoals written all over them as they made their entrance. Basically, Jonas and Chopra have yet to disappoint on a red carpet this year. Let’s hope that never happens.