I NEED To Know Whether Jungkook's Eyebrow Piercing Is Real Or Not

Jungkook is not letting ARMYs rest this comeback. On May 11, he got fans acting up when he debuted bright purple hair in BTS’ “Butter” teaser photos. Then, just six days later, he unveiled a much lighter purple hairstyle mixed with grey. Now, his appearance in BTS’ “Butter” music video has ARMYs swooning again. He not only showed off shoulder-length violet hair, but a new eyebrow piercing. Fans only had one thought on their minds when they saw his latest piece of jewelry: Is BTS’ Jungkook’s eyebrow piercing real? Thankfully, he didn’t keep everyone waiting because he addressed the topic during a May 21 livestream. Prepare yourselves, ARMYs, because the answer is surprising.

Fans have been discussing Jungkook’s mysterious piercings for years. They guess he has around seven to nine piercings in his ears, but since he’s always changing up his look, they can never tell. In the past, J-Hope has admitted his earrings were actually clip-ons and not real piercings, so fans are always second-guessing themselves when they think they spot a new one on a BTS member. That’s exactly what happened when BTS dropped their “Butter” music video on Friday, May 21, and Jungkook showed off a piercing on his eyebrow. ARMYs wondered if it was real, and then just an hour after the MV’s premiere, pictures of Jungkook wearing an eyebrow piercing at BTS’ “Butter” press conference began circulating online. At that point, fans were convinced Jungkook added to his piercing collection. They even got the phrase “THE PIERCING IS REAL” trending on Twitter.

Photo Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Unfortunately, later that day, Jungkook confirmed during a VLIVE the piercing isn’t real after all, and that he just stuck it to his face using glue. ARMYs felt fooled once again.

Jungkook definitely knows how to play with ARMYs’ feelings. At the press conference, he also revealed he changed his hair from bright purple to jet black. Since he’s always mixing things up, fans can’t wait to see what look he pulls off when BTS takes the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards to perform “Butter” on May 23.

For now, ARMYs can stream BTS “Butter” MV below.