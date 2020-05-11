BTS' YouTube logs and VLIVEs have been a gift to fans during this quarantine. Half of the videos have involved the members being playful, like making arts and crafts projects and playing Just Dance, while the other half have showed the members in full album-production mode. Since nothing can get passed ARMYs, fans noticed something different about Jimin during BTS' May 11 YouTube livestream: he has a new tattoo. Fans suspected he got new ink months ago, and now they're so happy they were right. They've been keeping close track of how many tattoos BTS' Jimin has ever since he got his "Nevermind" design, so whenever he adds another to his collection, they can't help but swoon.

As far as fans know, Jimin and Jungkook are the only members of BTS with tattoos. Many of Jungkook's 15 tattoos are clearly visible on his arms and fingers, but Jimin's designs are a little more hidden away, so they're harder to spot — especially because he has so few of them. So far, fans have discovered Jimin has four tattoos. If you're curious about them, here's what to know.

1. "Nevermind"

Jimin's "Nevermind" tattoo was, at one point, one of the greatest mysteries in the BTS fandom. When Jimin first debuted the ink at BTS' MAMAs stage with Block B in December 2014, fans knew it was fake and just part of the performance concept since the tattoo disappeared from Jimin's torso after the performance.

However, fans noticed the tattoo again during BTS' MGA performance in November 2018. While fans went back and forth debating about whether or not the tattoo was real this time (with many fans insisting it must be fake and for another concept), over time, they came to accept it was real because of its longevity. There's no telling exactly why Jimin decided to get the once-fake design tattooed on his torso for real, but it's safe to assume the design came to mean a lot to him.

2. "13"

Fans first spotted Jimin's "13" tattoo when BTS did their annual VLIVE comeback special just hours ahead of dropping their album Map of the Soul: 7 on Feb 21.

At one point during the livestream, Jimin lifted up his arms and revealed his "13" tat on his wrist. Fans saw it again during BTS' M Countdown performance on Feb. 27, and during Jimin's March 30 VLIVE.

VLIVE

Jimin's favorite number is 13, BTS' debut day was on June 13, 2013, and Jimin's birthday is on Oct. 13, so it's possible the number could represent all three.

3. Elbow Tattoos

At the end of BTS' M Countdown performance on Feb. 27, fans saw what appeared to be two bandages on Jimin's elbows. Fans' first thought was Jimin got new tattoos, with one on each arm. Their suspicions were confirmed during BTS' May 11 livestream.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, fans caught a glimpse of one of Jimin's tats above his left elbow. It's small and hard to make out what it is exactly, so ARMYs hope to get a clearer look in the future.

Jimin had a bandage on the same spot on each of his elbows during BTS' M Countdown performance, so it's likely he has another tat on his right elbow that matches the one on his left.

For now, ARMYs only know about the existence of these four tattoos. He may have more, but fans won't know until he chooses to reveal them. And that's OK with ARMYs.