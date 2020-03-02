Jungkook Is Baring His Tattoo Sleeve For All To See, So Here's A List Of All His Art

ARMYs can't keep up with Jungkook's seemingly endless tattoo collection. Fans became aware of the singer's first tattoo in September 2019. Following BTS' month-long vacation, the members reunited at Incheon International Airport in South Korea on Sept. 15, and that's where ARMYs saw Jungkook's hand tattoos. Even though fans only caught a glimpse, it was just enough to send them into a frenzy. Flash forward to now, and ARMYs still can't believe Jungkook actually got such a beautiful tribute to fans tattooed on his body. Jungkook's collection of ink has slowly been revealed since that momentous day and, in case you can't keep track of how many tattoos BTS' Jungkook has, here's a comprehensive list.

Some of Jungkook's tats are more visible than others, but ARMYs have managed to piece together all the different angles and glimpses of his tats to theorize about what each one is. From the "ARMY" writing on his hand and the adorable emoji on his finger to the mysterious skeleton hand on his arm, this list has every piece of ink ARMYs have spotted on Jungkook. Fans may never know the real meaning behind them (unless he one day decides to reveal it himself), but that's OK because fans love them and all their mystery anyway.

Without further ado, here are the tattoos fans have seen on Jungkook so far.

01 "ARMY" The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Jungkook got this tattoo sometime during BTS' extended vacation in the summer of 2019. The A in ARMY has no line through it, making it look like an upside down V. Fans think it's a combination of BTS' fandom name, "ARMY," and the members' initials (V, RM, and Yoongi).

02 "J" The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images The "J" on Jungkook's right ring finger over the "M" in ARMY further fueled the members' initials theory. They believe it stands for Jimin, J-Hope, and Jin's names.

03 Plus Signs The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images If ARMYs' theory about Jungkook's "ARMY" tattoo is correct, the plus signs could connect "ARMY" and the members' initials together.

04 A Heart The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images Right underneath Jungkook's "ARMY" tattoo is a simple heart, which could signify his love for ARMYs.

05 The ARMY Logo The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images To go along with Jungkook's "ARMY" tat is the official ARMY symbol, which is similar to BTS' logo, only reversed.

06 A Crown YOUTUBE/NBC The crown is located on Jungkook's right pointer finger, so it's one of his more visible tattoos. As to what it could represent, however, ARMYs haven't been able to agree on a single meaning just yet.

07 "0613" YOUTUBE "0613" is tattooed below Jungkook's right thumb. Fans think it stands for June 13, aka the day BTS debuted in 2013.

08 An Emoji The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images By now, you've probably realized Jungkook's right hand is covered in micro tats. If you think you've seen them all, think again, because on Jungkook's right finger is a small emoji. The "woozy" face, to be exact, according to Emojipedia.

09 Crossword Tattoo In an April 2018 livestream, Jungkook revealed his life motto is, "Rather be dead than cool." The phrase — popularized in Nirvana's song “Stay Away” — seems important to him, because he seemingly got it tattooed on his right arm sometime in October 2019 (fans haven't seen the tat in its entirety just yet, but based on Jungkook's use of the motto in the past and angles they've seen, they're pretty sure about this one). Actually, fans think it's part of a larger crossword tattoo, with the "rather be dead than cool" phrase going one way, and the phrase "make hay while the sun shines" going in the other direction.

10 Skeleton Hand To go along with Jungkook's "Rather be dead than cool" tat is a picture of a skeleton hand, seemingly making the "rock on" symbol.

11 Mystery Shoulder Tattoo YOUTUBE Jungkook may have been wearing a jacket throughout the entirety of BTS' "ON" Kinetic Manifesto Film, but that didn't stop fans from noticing new ink on his shoulder. It's not totally clear what the design is, but it could be an angel based on the angles fans have peeped.

13 Black Stripes YOUTUBE Also on Jungkook's right arm is three black lines, which are simple, yet beautiful. As for what the stripes mean, fans connected them to the Korean flag.

14 A Tiger Lilly YOUTUBE As Jungkook takes the conch shell out of the water in BTS' "ON" music video, the tattoo on his forearm was revealed in HD. It appears to be a tiger lily flower with the words "Please love me" underneath it.

15 An Eye RNX TV Korea Following their Bang Bang Con virtual concert on June 14, 2020, BTS was spotted exiting the concert venue. When Jungkook jogged over to his car, eagle-eyed fans noticed a previously undiscovered tattoo right below his elbow: a golden-colored eye. You can spot the tattoo in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment around the 2:52 mark in this video from RNX TV Korea: Since Jungkook got so many tattoos in a matter of months, fans will definitely be keeping their eyes peeled for him to add to his collection as time goes on.

16 'The Most Beautiful Moment In Life' Big Hit Entertainment In footage from BTS' 5th Muster Magic Shop: Japan Edition DVD that dropped in August 2020, Jungkook didn't cover up his slowly-developing sleeve during practice. His short sleeves revealed that he has a tattoo under his elbow that says "The Most Beautiful Moment in Life" in traditional Chinese characters, a callback to their HYYH era of the same name that kicked off in 2015.

17 Treble Clef On Sunday, Nov. 22, BTS performed at the 2020 American Music Awards, where they debuted "Life Goes On" from their BE album live. While he was on stage, fans spotted Jungkook's newest tattoo clearly for the first time: a treble clef. Fans thought the addition to his tattoo sleeve was supposed to be a tribute to his love of music and performing. The reveal hit fans hard since BTS and ARMY couldn't physically see each other in 2020 due to the lockdowns, but they still remain connected through music.

18 A Tiger Thanks to BTS' "ON" music video, which dropped in February 2020, ARMYs became aware of another mystery tattoo on Jungkook's right arm. Since only a small portion of it appeared on camera for a split second, it was hard to tell exactly what the design was, though. Fans waited a whole year until they finally got their answer. On Jan. 3, 2021, Big Hit shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Jungkook filming "ON." At the 1:23 mark, they saw a sliver of what appeared to be a tiger. ARMYs soon realized the design is connected to Jungkook's Korean culture. The population of tigers in Korea used to be very high, which is why it was called the Land of Tigers and the big cat played a large role in Korean culture and mythology. Jungkook's particular design is a tiger in the shape of the Korean Peninsula.

19 Microphone The Jan. 19 episode of Run BTS! finally gave fans a clear and ~uncensored~ shot of Jungkook's tattoo sleeve, revealing a design fans previously had not seen: a microphone. It's located right next to his eye and crossword tats. Fans think it's supposed to represent his love for music, like his treble clef piece.

20 A Pocket Watch Since Jungkook has given fans so many sneak peeks of his tattoos in Run BTS!, fans often spot new ones by chance every episode. Jungkook changed into short sleeves before heading home at the end of the Feb. 2 episode, which briefly put his inner elbow on full display. Fans saw a better look at the tats on his inner arm, including one that appeared to be a pocket watch (pictured in the bottom-right photo below right above his "Please love me" tattoo).

21 Storm Cloud Fans first noticed Jungkook got a storm cloud tattoo near his right elbow during BTS’ May 21 VLIVE. They saw it again on June 13 and 14 during BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo, where Jungkook flaunted his entire sleeve. Fans thought the ink was perfect for him, not only because he loves taking pictures of clouds, but the tattoo is meant to represent personal growth. Considering Jungkook is always exceeding expectations, ARMYs can’t think of a better tat to suit him.

22 Flower Pattern BTS’ 2021 Muster Sowoozoo was the gift that kept on giving. Fans so many amazing shots of Jungkook’s ink throughout the show, including one of a gorgeous flower pattern on his elbow near his eye tattoo.

As you could tell from the Muster pictures, Jungkook’s ink collection continues to grow. It’s hard to tell exactly how many tattoos he has, so who knows? He could have way more than 24. I bet you the next time fans see him Jungkook will be flaunting a new one!