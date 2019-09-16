Insert gif of The Office's Michael Scott saying, "Oh my god! It's happening!" right here, because guess what? RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were all spotted together for the first time in over a month. You see, on Aug. 11, Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS' Lotte Duty Free Family Concert performance would be the guys' last scheduled event before they were to temporarily go their separate ways for an extended vacation. Fans didn't know exactly when BTS would reunite, but I'm happy to say that the day has finally come. With that info, you're probably wondering, "Is BTS' extended break over?" Yes! #BTSIsBack, baby!

Now that I think about it, the break didn't seem that long and that's probably because while the group went on vacation, Big Hit Entertainment kept the BTS ARMY busy by sharing new Run BTS! episodes, Bangtan Bomb videos (like the video of RM, Jungkook, Jimin and V singing "Shallow"), and Bring The Soul: Docu-Series episodes. On top of that, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook still communicated with fans on social media while they were away, which was honestly so sweet of them to do.

Fast forward to Sept. 16 and the guys were all spotted together at Incheon International Airport, igniting rumors that they were back from their temporary hiatus. According to Soompi, a source from Big Hit Entertainment revealed BTS' break was officially over. The source reportedly said, “BTS has ended their period of rest and will be flying out today for a scheduled activity.”

Newsen on YouTube

Fans noticed how at the airport, the guys all had selfie cameras with them and it appeared that they were filming for a possible secret project.

Fans thought the guys could be filming for their vacation series Bon Voyage. Why would they think that? Well, every year, the guys go on vacation together to a secret location and while there, they each carry around selfie cameras to film their individual perspectives of their time together. In previous seasons, the guys traveled to Europe, Hawaii, and Malta.

That's a good theory, but it could always be something else, like another reality show. Big Hit Entertainment didn't disclose where BTS was going, probably for security reasons, but whatever it is the guys are up to, I'm sure fans will find out soon enough!

Fans are just happy that BTS is back from break. They even used the hashtag #BTSIsBack to celebrate.

HERE'S HOW FANS REACTED TO BTS' BREAK BEING OVER:

Hooray! BTS is back! (I won't ever get tired of saying it.) Based on their social media updates throughout their vacation, the guys really enjoyed their time off. Now that the guys are recharged, they'll be back performing in no time. They still have a few Love Yourself concerts left in October. On Oct. 11, BTS will perform in Saudi Arabia, before they head back to Korea for their final Love Yourself concerts on Oct. 26, 27, and 29 at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

I am so excited to see BTS back on stage again!