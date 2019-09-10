The BTS ARMY knows how deserving BTS is of their success. The group's story from underdogs to A-list celebrities is so inspiring, as the guys didn't take any shortcuts to be where they are today. They put in the work and their mind-blowing performances reflect that. But BTS isn't afraid to get honest about their hard days, especially in their documentary films, which always leave fans in a puddle of tears. Fans swarmed the theaters to see Bring The Soul: The Movie this summer, but now fans have been busy watching the Bring The Soul docu-series, which is just as revealing as the film. In episode three of the series, Jimin tells a story about BTS' "hard times" during a dinner with Jungkook. Jimin's story about crying over BTS' "hard times" will make you so emotional.

According to the series' episode descriptions, each episode seems to revolve around a certain theme. Episode three is called "Relationship" and its subtitle reads, "JIMIN to JUNG KOOK, 'Apparently, I said I feel alone...'"

The episode did spotlight Jimin and Jungkook's friendship at one point. In one scene, Jimin and Jungkook have dinner together and Jimin gets emotional talking about the BTS members and their "hard times."

Jimin started by saying, "I came to the hotel and asked for more soju. Then I said I'm really lonely. I kept saying I don't think using separate rooms was a good idea."

Jimin then revealed that he once cried when talking about his bandmates, and Jungkook playfully teased him by saying, "Why? Why'd you cry? You like us so much?"

Jimin replied with, "Not because I like you guys so much, but because you guys were all going through hard times. I was, too."

He continued, "Everyone was telling me not to think too much into it. But in my opinion, we are a team. And we'll be together in the future, so how can I not care?" he explained. "I kept saying, 'That's not a team then'... But they're telling me that because they care about me, so don't be too hard on yourself. I do understand that, but I felt like you can only understand to a certain point, and I cried by myself."

Wow, where are the tissues? Because I am sobbing. Jimin is seriously so caring and if his story revealed anything, it's that the BTS members are really more like brothers than just friends. They care so much about each other and have helped each other through some difficult times.

But Jimin, never one to wallow, found a way to bring light into the conversation. "But they said I kept saying this while I was drunk, but I don't remember any of it!" Jimin said laughing. "Then I suddenly played the music I made — the one that only has the melody." That little detail sent Jungkook into a fit of stitches, too. This conversation also shed light on what would presumably become Jimin's first record-breaking, self-produced song, "Promise."

I just love BTS so much, man.

The Bring The Soul docu-series premiered exclusively on the Weverse app on Aug. 27. To watch the series (and see more intimate moments like this one), all you have to do is download the app, create an account, and pay a reasonable fee of $17.99 to download the whole series and watch it forever and ever on repeat.