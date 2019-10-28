These Photos Of BTS' Jungkook's Arm Tattoos Have ARMYs Weak

Before BTS went on break on Aug. 12, Jungkook had no tattoos whatsoever. Well, at least none the BTS ARMY knew of. Then, when BTS came back from break on Sept. 16, Jungkook's hand was covered in ink. His fingers had the word "ARMY" written on them and fans thought it was too good to be true. In fact, the BTS ARMY thought Jungkook's tats were just temporary, but he's now had the tats for over a month, and with BTS performing back-to-back concerts in Seoul as part of the Love Yourself: Speak Yourself final concerts, fans have spotted even more ink on Jungkook than ever before. You need to see the photos of BTS' Jungkook's arm tattoos because they are gorgeous.

BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, which began on May 4 in Los Angeles, is an extension of the group's Love Yourself world tour, which launched on Aug. 25, 2018, in Seoul. The Speak Yourself tour encompasses BTS' Love Yourself album trilogy, as well as the group's latest release for Map of the Soul: Persona. Fans knew the tour would come to an end eventually, and for so long, that day seemed like it was far off in the future, but now that time has sadly come.

After performing in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 11 — BTS' first concert since being back from vacation — BTS kicked off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself The Final concerts at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on Oct. 26. Their final concerts also include shows on Oct. 27 and 29.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Since these shows are BTS' last concerts for a while (until their Dec. 6 Jingle Ball concert), it meant fans around the world were gearing up to attend. Fans had the opportunity to enter a raffle in order to score a chance to buy tickets for one of the three dates. Fans who couldn't watch the concert IRL had the opportunity to watch the Oct. 26 concert on VLIVE through a livestream and the Oct. 27 concert at their local movie theater.

Whichever way fans watched the concerts, they couldn't help but notice Jungkook's changed appearance. First of all, Jungkook was back to performing with his usual short hair. (Fans saw Jungkook performing with long hair and tattoos for the first and last time in Saudi Arabia. *Sobs.*) Besides his ARMY-inspired tattoo, fans also saw some ink on his arms.

The BTS ARMY has been suspecting Jungkook got an arm tattoo ever since the Saudi Arabia concert, but they weren't so sure, especially because so many of the photos circulating on Twitter weren't so clear. But with fans around the world getting a first-hand look at BTS' concerts either on VLIVE or their local theater, fans have now gotten some decent pictures and video clips and there's no denying Jungkook's got a tat on his arm. Fans are even calling it the start of a "sleeve tattoo."

Will Jungkook ever show off all his tattoos? Maybe. It will be up to Jungkook whether he feels comfortable showing them off or not, but for now, fans are happy that BTS is back from break!