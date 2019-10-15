Here's How To Watch BTS' 'Speak Yourself: The Final' Concert If You Can't Go IRL

Sadly, the time has come when BTS fans have to say goodbye to BTS' Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. It's been one heck of a ride, but all good things must come to an end eventually. The Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, which began in May, was an extension of BTS' Love Yourself tour, which kicked off in August 2018. In that time, BTS performed hits from all three of their Love Yourself albums, as well as their latest album Map of The Soul: Persona. They also sprinkled in a few classic BTS songs from over the years. Thankfully, there's still three concerts left before the tour officially ends, and even if you can't attend any of the remaining shows in person, there's still a way for you to get in on the fun. If you want to know how to watch BTS' Speak Yourself: The Final, know that you can watch it in theaters.

That's right. The concert will be screened at your local theater. Well, at least one of BTS' final Speak Yourself performances will be, because as you probably know, BTS still has three Speak Yourself shows left. The concerts will take place on Oct. 26, 27, and 29 in Seoul, South Korea. BTS won't be screening their final Speak Yourself show ever. Instead, fans around the world will be able to watch BTS' second-to-last Speak Yourself show in theaters.

The Fathom Events website states, "This October 27th, for the first time ever, audiences across the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan and South Korea can simultaneously experience a live BTS concert from the comfort of their local movie theater. Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy their performances that will be a one-day only event."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The BTS ARMY was so happy to hear they would be able to catch one of BTS' Speak Yourself: The Final performances at their local theater, but they were confused about some of the details at first. They wondered about the time difference. If BTS was holding their concert in Korea, it would be the middle of the night in other parts of the world. The BTS ARMY shared hilarious posts wondering if they had to wake up at 5 a.m. just to catch the concert in theaters.

One fan shared a video of Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland walking around New York City in his pajamas, along with the caption, "Armys on their way to the cinema at 5 am to watch the final."

Another fan shared a video of BTS' J-Hope looking tired AF as he walked outside, along with the caption, "Us coming out of the theater after watching the live viewing and seeing the sun rising."

I honestly thought that was going to be me, too. The good news is the BTS ARMY can catch the concert at a totally normal time. According to NME, fans in Asian countries can watch the concert live, but U.S. fans will be able to watch the concert just a few hours after it actually takes place due to the time difference. Tickets for Love Yourself: Speak Yourself: The Final are on sale now.

Y'all, I am so excited to watch this concert. I have my tickets booked and I already bought myself a pack of tissues because I know this concert is going to make me so emotional. I mean, it's the last one! ARMYs, join me in sending this tour off. We can all cry together on Oct. 27!